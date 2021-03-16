Avoid These Common Chess Opening Mistakes

Chess is one of the most interesting mind games that people love. It requires not only mental strength but also requires keen attention to each chess piece you are leading.

But how many of you know that playing chess requires practice. Many beginners make common yet non-negligible mistakes during chess opening that leads to their loss. So, here we are providing you the most common chess opening mistakes that every beginner chess player must avoid.

Not Protecting the King

Your king is your pain point, and your opponent always tries to target the king. Beginners prefer playing mind games that left their king open and fall into the trap of gambits. This leads to early checkmate and the entire match finish within a short duration.

Hence, you must not focus on checkmate. Instead, your focus should stay on the chess pieces and pawns and keep them alive to the maximum time possible.

Copy Opponent

Every player has a different strategy and playing format that can’t always work for others. Still, beginners try to copy their opponent and replicate their moves. It is a big mistake that also leads to early checkmate and takes you into the trap. Once your moves are analyzed, it’s easy for the opponents to take the best move to lead you to a loss.

Hence, you should never practice copying your opponent. Instead, focus on how you can move ahead without losing your pieces.

Only Plan for Next Move

For every beginner, an upcoming move is the only necessity. However, planning the entire game simultaneously with your moves is equally important to ensure you stay long. Beginners can’t determine what their next move can deliver; hence, you shouldn’t restrict your vision to the upcoming move only. Enhance your world of possibilities and try to encounter your opponent’s expected moves. It is a good practice to read your opponent’s lead your pieces in a better way.

Take Your Queen Out Early

Most beginners take their queen out and try to checkmate the opponent too early. This is never a good practice if you are new to chess. Following some videos/experiences of “checkmate in just X moves” won’t give you desired results until you reach that expertise level. Hence you should focus more on your skills instead of following what others had done.

Your queen’s early exposure can take it out of the game and leave you with no other option than confronting the opponents with pawns.

If you are still confused about playing chess correctly and giving a good start, it’s recommended to learn chess endgames online. You can take benefit from chess endgames that help you get lessons about chess opening and boost your stability with the chess pieces in the match. You can visit Chessable website to choose the chess endgame and start practicing today.

So, these are the most common mistakes that most beginners commit and lead to the early endgame. If you are looking to enhance your chess opening skills, you should avoid these mistakes and practice understanding your opponent’s moves.