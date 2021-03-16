Liverpool vs Manchester United: How to Stream the Biggest Derby in the Premier League from Anywhere

The rivalry between the Scousers and the Devils is known to be one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of English Football. Be it the FA Cup or the English Premier League, the competition between both of these clubs is always a treat to watch.

Liverpool and Manchester United will be facing each other once again this season at Old Trafford on May 1, 2021. Both of these went face to face twice, earlier this year. First time in January for the Premier League fixture at Anfield and then for the FA Cup 4th round fixture. You will have to stream Premier League live from wherever you are, because it’s a clash you cannot afford to miss.

You can watch Optus Sport overseas and keep a track of all upcoming Premier League fixtures. It features all the live football action from various competitions around the world.

The Devils won the FA Cup fixture but the Premier League fixture was drawl. So, this is Liverpool’s chance of retribution!

The next fixture will take place on May 1 at Old Trafford. Liverpool has been biting the dust lately as they have lost their last two fixtures. The champions of last season have now dropped down to the eighth position whereas the Devils have not lost any game in their past five league fixtures.

The morale of the devils will surely be higher than that of the Reds and considering the fact that it will be Manchester United’s home, they will surely have the psychological advantage.

Manchester United are 14 points ahead of Liverpool and the difference between them and the table leaders ‘Manchester City’ is also the same. The rivalry between the two Manchester club is also a one for the books but not like this. That’s because Liverpool and Manchester have this rivalry going on for decades now. Both of the clubs represent England’s popular cities; thus, the rivalry is not limited to the grounds only.

Liverpool claim to be better than the Devils on the European grounds, boasting their 13 European title wins. While Manchester United beats the drum of having more league titles that the Reds i.e., 20.

Scousers have not been in the same form they were last season. They seemed to be invincible, tearing off every time that stood in front of them, whereas the Devils seemed to be quite out of shape as they had a rough season. However, this season the tables seem to have turned a lot and this is what makes such clashes more exciting.