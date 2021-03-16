Celtics

Rapid Recap: Utah reminds us the Celtics are not very good

Rapid Recap: Utah reminds us the Celtics are not very good

Red's Army Game Recaps

Rapid Recap: Utah reminds us the Celtics are not very good

By March 16, 2021 10:20 pm

By |

How the hell can a professional basketball team play 48 minutes and only take four free throws?

If you think I’m going to blast NBA officials, you’re wrong. This criticism is directed at the Celtics.

The 2020-2021 Boston Celtics are just not that good. We are halfway through March and this team still does not play inspired basketball on both ends of the court for long enough stretches to win games. It’s that simple.

And when we are treated to inspired basketball, it only takes one bad shot or one bad foul to reverse the momentum.

Don’t get me wrong, the Jazz are quite good. Led by Jayson Tatum (29 points, 12-24 FG) and Jaylen Brown (28 points, 12-21 FG), the Cs led for significant stretches of this game, including by two points heading into the 4th quarter. But with the game on the line late, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert executed, while the Celtics stars did not.

To be fair to the Jays, when Kemba is average (16 points), Smart lays bricks (2-10 FG), and the bench provides very little (outscored 45-24), Boston isn’t going to beat anyone good.

Remember when we thought the Celtics needed a deadline deal to compete for a championship? At 20-19 and a measly 1.5 games ahead of the 9th place Chicago Bulls, we now need a deadline deal just to stay in the playoffs.

Box score

Celtics, NBA, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home