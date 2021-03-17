Dave Tippett Still Believes Fighting Has Place In Hockey

Jujhar Khaira had finally turned things around. After clearing waivers earlier this season and spending time on the taxi squad, Khaira had finally re-established himself as an everyday option in the National Hockey League. Now, Khaira is dealing with an upper body injury after being knocked down by Flames F Brett Ritchie in a fight on Monday night.

Khaira threw a high and dangerous hit on Flames D Oliver Kylington, which did not draw a penalty from the on-ice officials. Moments later, Khaira was challenged by Ritchie for a fight which he accepted. The end result? Khaira took numerous vicious rights and ended up stunned and down on the ice.

He did not return following the bout.

“You never like to see anybody get hurt but it’s been in the game a long time,” Oilers Head Coach Dave Tippett said on Monday after practice. “I think intimidation is still a big part of the game. I would much rather see two guys square off in a fair fight than have sticks and whacking. There’s still a part that the players have a responsibility to police the game a little bit. That’s my thinking and it might be old-school thinking but that’s what I’ve been around for a long time. I look at it as part of the game.”

With Khaira unavailable for the reminder of the game, the Oilers were forced to split up their top line and roll with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Gaetan Haas down the middle. With Kyle Turris on the COVID-19 Protocol List still, it is uncertain who will suit up tonight if Khaira can’t go.

Among the options? Devin Shore shifting to center and either Joakim Nygard or Dominik Kahun rejoining the lineup.

Don’t completely count Khaira out for tonight just yet, however.

“He seems alright,” Tippett added Monday. “He’s listed as day-to-day. We’ll see where he is (Wednesday) morning. He didn’t skate (Tuesday) but he’s around the dressing room and seems alright.”