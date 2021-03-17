Different Types of Sports Bets You Should Know

The truth is sports betting can be a bit complicated, especially for beginners. With all the jargons and numbers you have to understand, the aspects you have to analyse, the strategies you need for winning — these shows that sports betting is not just a walk in the park. It requires proper knowledge and analytical skills.

If you want to get into sports betting, then a good starting point will know the different bets you can do. There are several betting types that you can enjoy — some require more strategies while some are just for fun. Here are some of the common types of sports bets:

Types of sports bets

Spread betting

One of the most popular types of sports betting, spread betting, is wagered based on how accurate the game’s score results will be. One of the two teams will be the favourite, or the one with a better chance of winning, while the other one is called the underdog — well, that pretty much explains the term. Sportsbooks create point spreads where they try to equalise the playing field through the use of plus and minus signs. The plus (+) sign is used for the underdog, while the minus (-) sign is for the favourite.

For example, Team A (-7) is the favourite and can score 7 points more than Team B (+). If the bettor wagered on the favourite, for him or her to win, Team A has to score at least 8 points more than Team B. If Team A scored 7, the game is a “push” or neutral and less than that is a loss. On the other hand, if they backed up the underdogs at +7, they can win the wager if Team outright wins or loses by 8 points or more. If they lost by exactly 7, the game is “push.”

Straight Bets

A straight bet is the simplest and most straight-forward bet there is as you are only betting on one result. Straight bets are usually made through point spreads, game total, moneylines, etc.

Over-Under

With over/under, the bettor has to wager on whether the sportsbook’s prediction of the total game scores is higher or lower than the actual score.

Money Line

Moneyline is also straightforward. All you have to do is bet on the team you think will win in the game.

Parlays

Parlays are also called combos or accumulators. To win, you have to wager on at least two independent lines, and each of those must result in a win. Treble betting is a type of parlay where you have to bet and win on three lines. If you are interested in parlays and trebles, read the treble betting guide.

Prop Bets

Proposition bets focus more on the occurrences in the game, specifically related to a player’s performance. Outcomes of the match do not affect prop bets. There are prop bets that need skills, while others are just for fun. An example of a prop bet is when you wager that a basketball player A will be scoring precisely 9 points.

These are only a few of the several types of sports bets available to bettors.

Avail sports handicapping services

Sports handicapping services can assist you in choosing the best sports bets for your odds. Consulting a handicapper can also give you access to the top picks for the day. Professional sports handicappers are equipped with years of experience and knowledge when it comes to sports analytics. They can easily predict wins and tactics that may occur during a game based on trends and statistics. Whether you are betting with prop bets or straight bets, availing of handicapping services can improve your chances of winning.