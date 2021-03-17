Combat

Fight of the Day: Diego Corrales vs. Floyd Mayweather

Fight of the Day: Diego Corrales vs. Floyd Mayweather

Combat

Fight of the Day: Diego Corrales vs. Floyd Mayweather

By March 17, 2021 7:47 am

By |

 

Date: January 20, 2001
Card:
Championship(s): WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship (Mayweather)
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home