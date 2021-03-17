ONE: Fists Of Fury III Preview

ONE Championship concludes it’s Fists of Fury series on Friday, as the third and final instalment of the series, filmed on February 26th, goes to air.

Fists of Fury III is headlined by ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel, as he attempts to defend his title for the second time against Italy’s Mustapha Haida.

Eersel won the title back in May 2019, defeating Dutch legend Nieky Holzken by unanimous decision, before successfully defending it in the rematch five months later. The 28-year-old Surinamese star also holds notable wins over Anthony Njokuani, Brad Riddell and Jo Nattawut.

Haida, for his part, returns to the ONE circle for the first time since February 2019, a decision loss to Holzken. The Moroccan-born 32-year-old did reel off a win outside of the ONE circle in the interim, a knockout win over Eder Lopes in Italian promotion, Oktagon just three months later.

The co-main event features ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd, who takes on Australia’s Alma Juniku in a non-title bout under Muay Thai rules.

American legend Todd is riding a four-fight win streak since a decision loss to Stamp Fairtex back in February 2019, culminating in her title win in the rematch with Stamp in February 2020.

Juniku, a Muay Thai specialist, will be looking to record her first win under the ONE banner against the 35-year-old Todd. The Australian fighter is 0-2 in her ONE tenure so far, however she has faced high level competition in Stamp Fairtex and Anne Line Hogstad.

Friday’s fight against Todd will be no different, and could prove to be Juniku’s stiffest test to date.

The card is rounded out by four MMA features.

Full fight card:

ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title

Regian Eersel (Suriname) vs Mustapha Haida (Italy)

Atomweight Muay Thai

Alma Juniku (Australia) vs Janet Todd (USA)

Strawweight MMA

Alex Silva (Brazil) vs Hiroba Minowa (Japan)

Women’s strawweight MMA

Maira Mazar (Brazil) vs Jenelyn Olsim (Philippines)

Flyweight MMA

Roshan Mainam (India) vs Aziz Calim (Indonesia/Philippines)

Flyweight MMA

Yodkaikaew Fairtex (Thailand) vs Hu Yong (China)