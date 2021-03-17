Rapid Recap: Celtics diss St. Patrick’s Day with another bad loss

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Even on St. Patrick’s Day, the Celtics could’t get it right. They lost tonight to the host Cavs, 117-110, playing some of their worst basketball of the season in the first half.

There was no luck of the Irish, mostly because they didn’t make their own luck: no defense, terrible offense, falling behind by 21 in the second quarter, and coming up short on a comeback attempt in the fourth. They did get to the foul line, but screwed that up too by making just 20 of 29, which may well have cost them the game.

A bright spot was, again, Rob Williams, 13 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks in a season-high 26:35 of playing time. Jayson Tatum had 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28, each of them waking up and scoring more than 20 in the second half.

Cleveland was led by their two dynamic guards, Collin Sexton (29 points) and Darius Garland (25). Each of them had 6 assists and made big shots at important moments.

Both teams were on the second night of back-to-back games.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Cleveland: Romeo Langford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury management) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 17, 2021

Respect to the Cavaliers for not rolling out some ugly green jersey they will never wear again and letting the Celtics wear green on St. Patrick's Day. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 18, 2021

Anyone expecting the Celts to come out fired up were disappointed.

The paint is like a red carpet for Cleveland right now. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 18, 2021

Just some hideous basketball by the Celtics so far. Five turnovers through eight minutes. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 18, 2021

#Celtics play poorly, trail #Cavaliers 26-18 after 1Q. Smart 6, Pritchard 6, Tatum 2, Brown 0; Garland 8, Sexton 5. BOS: 6 turnovers, no FTAs — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 18, 2021

The second quarter was a complete disaster. Celtics Twitter didn’t hold back; here are a handful of examples.

Cavaliers have a 13-2 lead in points off turnovers, which feels obvious if you're watching but probably is worth noting. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) March 18, 2021

I'd bet Javonte and Nesmith have some fresh legs — KrassenSteins;Gate (@JeremyWCT) March 18, 2021

No energy and no effort Celtics. — Jason M. (@TrekJay617) March 18, 2021

Marcus Smart trying to get his guys fired up pic.twitter.com/BwRVcofq25 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 18, 2021

Cavs lead 55-38 at the half. I'm not tweeting stats from this mess. Cavaliers were good. Celtics weren't. #Analysis — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 18, 2021

Jayson Tatum is 2-8, 0-5 from three, with no more of an idea how to rescue this offense than any other player in green. Cleveland has scored 15 points off 12 Celtics turnovers. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 18, 2021

Third quarter, Celtics showed a bit of fight. And then more fight.

Marcus Smart with back-to-back threes Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/FCxHA1l8ka — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 18, 2021

Jaylen has scored 13 of his 20 points here in the third#Celtics #Cavs — CausewayStreet (@CausewayStreet) March 18, 2021

everything robert williams does looks so cool pic.twitter.com/S86qEbkRG0 — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) March 18, 2021

Rob Williams' back-to-back defensive plays – the steal and the deflection – are the kind of plays that this #Celtics team desperately needs tonight. pic.twitter.com/6Hy49KnlL1 — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) March 18, 2021

JB getting the Celtics back in the game Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/j1iA0ztlY7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 18, 2021

⏰ at the buzzer! Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/0UIzDfNx6Z — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 18, 2021

#Celtics cut into #Cavaliers lead trail 82-74. Brown 20, Smart 14, Tatum 14, RWilliams 8 and 13 rebs; Garland 22, Sexton 18, Nance Jr. 12. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 18, 2021

Early fourth, these being the Celtics, Timelord fell hard on an alley oop and came up hurting. He went to the locker room, but did return to the game.

Robert Williams to the locker room after trying to tough it out after awkward fall. pic.twitter.com/n1OOsjAKQJ — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 18, 2021

Boston crept all the way back to within three points as The Jays came alive.

You can see Boston's energy right now. The Celtics are sniffing a wild comeback win right now. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 18, 2021

Good luck defending this ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yuDlzqnECg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 18, 2021

The Cs kept shooting themselves in the foot by missing at the line.

free throws ffs — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) March 18, 2021

Then a late 10-2 Cavs run put them in charge with less than two minutes left.

Okoro just dunked on Jayson Tatum's neck… This isn't looking for the Celtics. That's a soul-snatcher — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 18, 2021

Last-minute idiocy. Unbelievably, no foul was called on this play, and when it was reviewed, the ruling was “not a hostile act,” no penalty. If a foul had been called in the first place, the review would’ve been for a flagrant and might have been a turning point.

lol i cant believe jaylen made the shot after this fuckin slap to the face pic.twitter.com/aXEuH9LARR — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) March 18, 2021

It's ridiculous how a replay system can show a clear palm to the face but not allow for a foul to be called. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 18, 2021

⚔️ Cavaliers 117 ☘️ Celtics 110 🤦🏻‍♂️ Boston trailed by 21, rallied within 3 late

🤦🏻‍♂️ Celtics now 11-16 in clutch games

🤦🏻‍♂️ BOS 20-20 overall, tied w/ ATL for 6th seed

🤦🏻‍♂️ Nearly 40 minutes for Brown, 38 for Tatum

🤦🏻‍♂️ Trade deadline in 8 days — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 18, 2021

Cavs win. Cleveland started the night with the 30th (last) ranked offense in the NBA. Shot 54% and hung 117 points on Boston. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 18, 2021

