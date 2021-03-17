Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics diss St. Patrick’s Day with another bad loss

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

By March 17, 2021 10:12 pm

By |

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Even on St. Patrick’s Day, the Celtics could’t get it right. They lost tonight to the host Cavs, 117-110, playing some of their worst basketball of the season in the first half.

There was no luck of the Irish, mostly because they didn’t make their own luck: no defense, terrible offense, falling behind by 21 in the second quarter, and coming up short on a comeback attempt in the fourth. They did get to the foul line, but screwed that up too by making just 20 of 29, which may well have cost them the game.

A bright spot was, again, Rob Williams, 13 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks in a season-high 26:35 of playing time. Jayson Tatum had 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28, each of them waking up and scoring more than 20 in the second half.

Cleveland was led by their two dynamic guards, Collin Sexton (29 points) and Darius Garland (25). Each of them had 6 assists and made big shots at important moments.

Both teams were on the second night of back-to-back games.

Anyone expecting the Celts to come out fired up were disappointed.

The second quarter was a complete disaster. Celtics Twitter didn’t hold back; here are a handful of examples.

Third quarter, Celtics showed a bit of fight. And then more fight.

Early fourth, these being the Celtics, Timelord fell hard on an alley oop and came up hurting. He went to the locker room, but did return to the game.

Boston crept all the way back to within three points as The Jays came alive.

The Cs kept shooting themselves in the foot by missing at the line.

Then a late 10-2 Cavs run put them in charge with less than two minutes left.

Last-minute idiocy. Unbelievably, no foul was called on this play, and when it was reviewed, the ruling was “not a hostile act,” no penalty. If a foul had been called in the first place, the review would’ve been for a flagrant and might have been a turning point.

Box score

