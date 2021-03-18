Famous Sporting Brand Ambassadors in Gambling

Any good business knows the value of publicity to promote their product, whether that’s an online casino, supermarket or sports shoe. Social media has changed the way advertising is viewed over the years to make it so accessible to everyone, and that’s not about to change.

The best way to add a touch of authenticity to your advertising is with the help of respected heroes and none are more bankable these days than sporting legends. Many gambling companies and online casino operators have been employing the services of top athletes to help expand their brand and get their product noticed.

Why Brand Ambassadors Matter to Online Casino Operators

The fastest growing market in gambling, the rise in popularity of online casinos will no doubt see more famous named slots like Frankie Dettori's Magic Seven.

Not only will software providers pay to see more sporting celebrities actively endorse their products, but more online casino brands will feature famous faces to set them apart. It’s such a huge industry, with such competition at the top, that brand ambassadors will help separate the wheat from the chaff. So who could be the next big star to support your favourite online gambling operator?

Mike Tyson – Most Notable Ambassador

Known as one of the most formidable boxers of all time, “Iron Mike” was the youngest boxer to ever hold the heavyweight title at just 20 years of age. His first 19 professional fights ended in knockouts, 12 of which occurred in the first round. He was also the first heavyweight boxer to hold all 3 titles at one time in a 5-year reign that lasted until his first defeat in 1990.

Tysons’s life has been marred by many acts of stupidity over the years, from biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear to being sentenced to prison for rape in 1992. These events and the fact that he is known as “the most ferocious boxer of all time” have made him a common name in all parts of the world, which is very bankable in advertising terms.

As early as 1987, Nintendo cashed in on Tysons’s fame, releasing Mike Tysons Punch Out game which sold millions. Since, he has been acquired by Inspire Gaming Group, who created Mike Tyson Knockout Slot, and more recently he became a brand ambassador for Parimatch. His fame over the years has never dwindled with movie appearances and advertising deals keeping him in the spotlight.

PokerStars – Most Notable Company

The most famous online poker site in the world, PokerStars.com has been the driving force in poker over the last decade, singlehandedly making it the most played online card game there is. As the popularity of poker increased over the years, PokerStars have acquired many sporting personalities to help boost that popularity.

Their most famous acquisitions have got to be footballing gods, Neymar Jr and Ronaldo. Neymar Jr grabbed the headlines as the most expensive footballer in the world when he moved from FC Barcelona to PSG for a whopping $263 million. Add to that the largest online following of any athlete in the world, Ronaldo, and the publicity for PokerStars is huge.

They have also used the world’s fasted man, Usain Bolt, for promotions of their “zoom” poker over the last few years. Although all these sponsorship deals must come at a hefty price, PokerStars has certainly used them to their advantage over the years to become the most common name in online poker.

Notable Mentions

Conor McGregor

Although his fight against Floyd Mayweather didn’t go the way he would have liked, it still made him a not-so-small fortune. In 2018, Parimatch partnered up with the UFC as their official representative for Europe and the Middle East, and McGregor was their main man.

Previous endorsements with BetSafe has meant that McGregor was never one to be shy around online casinos and gambling ventures.

Anthony Joshua

After winning a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, Joshua went professional in 2013 in a career that quickly saw him rise to the top. In 2019, he held all world titles and was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

In 2018, he was offered a contract with esteemed UK casino and bookmaker operator, William Hill, as their global brand ambassador.

Zlatan Ibrahimović

The greatest footballer ever to come out of Sweden, Ibrahimović has made a great name for himself over the years playing for some of the top clubs in the world. From FC Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United and LA Galaxy, his on-field skills have only been matched by his ego, making him quite the character and perfect publicity ambassador.

BetHard not only acquired his services as ambassador but also as co-owner in the thriving online casino and sports betting company.

What the Future Holds

Sports personalities are always going to draw the crowds and as online publicity grows, so too do the names of sportsmen linked to gambling. Like Tyson’s involvement with Inspire Gaming, we predict that the rise in online casinos over the last few years will see more active involvement from some big names in sports.