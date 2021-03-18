Combat

Fight of the Day: Jennifer Tate vs. Shayna Baszler

Fight of the Day: Jennifer Tate vs. Shayna Baszler

Combat

Fight of the Day: Jennifer Tate vs. Shayna Baszler

By March 18, 2021 9:06 am

By |

 

Date: October 26, 2007
Card: ShoXC 3
Championship(s):
Venue: Chumash Casino Resort
Location: Santa Ynez, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home