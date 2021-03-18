Second Inductee Into The WWE Hall Of Fame 2021 Announced

As WWE starts announcing the members of the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021 for WrestleMania weekend, they announced their newest inductee that will join Molly Holly in this years class.

That name is none other than former WCW Executive and Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff. The news was announced on the After The Bell podcast where Bischoff was a guest on.

Photo: WWE.com

Bischoff first came into pro wrestling working under Verne Gagne in the AWA where he would host the shows on ESPN as an interviewer.

Eventually, Bischoff joined WCW as he hosted the shows and called the action in the ring. WCW took a liking to him to the point where he would be promoted to an executive producer. During his time as producer, he would change the industry bringing WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan into the company. This would lead to competing against WWE’s Monday Night Raw with the creation of WCW Monday Nitro which started the Monday Night Wars in the 90’s.

Pro wrestling became must see TV throughout the time period. Bischoff made it even hotter as he would join fellow WWE Hall Of Famers NWO comprised of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash along with other members of the group.

One year after WWE purchased WCW, Eric Bischoff shocked the wrestling world again as he made his WWE debut. Vince McMahon announced that Bischoff would become the first ever General Manager of Monday Night Raw. In his time as GM, he would become the brain child behind the Elimination Chamber match. Bischoff would also have rivalries as GM with stars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena.

In 2010, Bischoff made the move to be a part of Impact Wrestling, joining Hulk Hogan as he made his move to the company too. He would be a part of the stable Immortal with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett just to name a few.

Since then, Bischoff has made various appearances in WWE and AEW as well as becoming a podcaster with his 83 Weeks show. Bischoff’s legacy will be celebrated along with Molly Holly in the Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021 as well as the rest of the Class Of 2020.