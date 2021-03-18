Stay or go? Derek Wolfe casts his lot with Ravens...

Defensive tackle Derek Wolfe is staying with the Ravens, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports. This is good news for the Ravens who base much of their defensive scheme upon quality defensive tackle play.

The team has agreed to a terms with Wolfe on a three-year, $12 million deal. All of this after Wolfe flirted with free agency…

The veteran indicated earlier this week he was close to re-signing with the Ravens, who didn’t want to lose another defender. The Ravens already saw Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue walk in free agency.

Wolfe, 31, started eight games for the Ravens last season, playing 58 percent of the defensive snaps. He started 108 games in eight seasons for the Broncos. In his career, Wolfe has 350 tackles, 34 sacks, 81 quarterback hits and 17 pass breakups.

A lower salary cap and the NFL’s love of pass rushers made Wolfe consider the possibility that he might not get signed by anybody this offseason. Wolfe had begun to mentally prepare himself for stay-at-home-dad life.

“I wasn’t sure if I was even going to get the chance to play football again with the cap being the way it was,” Wolfe said Thursday.