Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday March 19
7:00am: Eternal MMA 57 (UFC Fight Pass)
7:30am: ONE Fists of Fury III (B/R Live)
11:00am: 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championship Quarterfinals (ESPN3)
12:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)
12:15pm: 2021 European Qualifiers (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: 2021 West Virginia Team State Dual Championship (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Boxeo En Baserri Antzokia ($7.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Ortiz Jr. vs. Hooker Weigh-Ins (DAZN)
3:00pm: Max Hughes vs. Paul Hyland Jr./Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor (ESPN+)
3:00pm: 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championship Quarterfinals (ESPN3)
3:15pm: Cage Warriors 121 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
3:30pm: 2021 Keystone Championship Southeastern Regional (FloWrestling)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
5:00pm: Cage Warriors 121 (UFC Fight Pass)
5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
6:00pm: BigStar Boxing: Perez vs. Riguccini ($9.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: JABS w/Mannix & Mora (DAZN)
8:00pm: 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championship Semifinals (ESPN3)
8:00pm: Playback: Ortiz Jr. vs. Orozco w/Vergil Ortiz Jr. (DAZN)
8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 16 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 102 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Battlefield Fight League 66 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 16 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)
Saturday March 20
6:00am: Eternal MMA 58 (UFC Fight Pass)
11:00am: 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championship Medal Round (ESPN2)
12:15pm: 2021 European Qualifiers (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)
1:00pm: 2021 West Virginia Team State Dual Championship (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: SlapFight Championship: The War from Warsaw ($14.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Gallego Prada: Back in Business ($11.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: KSW 59 ($11.99 Fite.tv)
2:15pm: Cage Warriors 122 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
2:30pm: PFL Presents: The Randy Couture Story: Episode 1 (ESPN)
3:00pm: Adam Deines vs. Artur Beterbiev/Azizbek Abdugofurov vs. Pavel Silyagin (ESPN)
3:00pm: Krzysztof Glowacki/Lawrence Okolie/Chris Billam-Smith vs. Vasil Ducar (DAZN)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 122 (UFC Fight Pass)
4:00pm: Fight To Win 167 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: Global Legion Fighting Championship 18 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN2)
7:00pm: 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championship Finals (ESPN)
7:00pm: NFC MMA 130 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: GCMMA 9 ($19.99)
8:30pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 79 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Maurice Hooker vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr./Anabel Ortiz vs. Seneisa Estrada (DAZN)
9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Rising Stars Tournament ($19.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland (ESPN)
Sunday March 21
1:00am: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
1:00am: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
1:00am: K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 1 (Abema)
12:15pm: 2021 European Qualifiers (FloWrestling)
4:00pm: 2021 JitzKing Youth: Clearwater (FloGrappling)
5:00pm: Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds 2021: The Bantamweights (UFC Fight Pass)
Top-10 Viewing Options: An absolute shitload of fights this weekend tries to help you from staring out the window into the vast grayness.
1. 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Save for the Olympics, this is the mecca is wrestling right here.
2. UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland: What it lacks in big names, the card is pretty deep with action and headlined by a potential middleweight title eliminator.
3. Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Lawrence Okolie/Chris Billam-Smith vs. Vasil Ducar: Glowacki tries to regain the title he lost to Mairis Briedis, but then didn’t. It was complicated.
4. Maurice Hooker vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr./Anabel Ortiz vs. Seneisa Estrada: Classic hot-rising prospect vs. veteran former world champion matchup. Ortiz is 16-0 with 16 knockouts and faces his toughest test to date in the former world champion in Hooker.
5. Adam Deines vs. Artur Beterbiev/Azizbek Abdugofurov vs. Pavel Silyagin: Beterbiev is defending two world titles, and he should cruise relatively easy, but he’ll do it violently.
6. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 16: It feels like Bare Knuckle should have been where Leonard Garcia should have always been.
7. Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds 2021: The Bantamweights: Sixteen bantamweights convene in Mexico to see who comes out on top at Eddie Bravo’ mad scientist invention.
8. K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 1: K-1 is back! Wish it was on a more accessible time or platform, but I’ll take what I can get.
9. ONE Fists of Fury III: Solid card from ONE topped by a fun title fight.
10. SlapFight Championship: The War from Warsaw: Slap. Fight. Championship. From Poland!
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Welterweight Bout: Maki Dwansonpong (78-27-2) vs. Kaisei Kondo (5-3-1) [K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 1]
4. Super Lightweight Bout: Fukashi (40-15-2) vs. Hideaki Yamazaki (33-8-1) [K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 1]
3. Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Alma Juniku (24-5) vs. Janet Todd (36-11) [ONE: Fists of Fury III]
2. K-1 Featherweight Championship: Yuki Egawa (c) (14-3-1) vs. Tatsuya Tsubakihara (10-3-1) [K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 1]
1. ONE Kickboxing Lightweight Championship: Regian Eersel (c) (55-4) vs. Mustapha Haida (40-8-3) [ONE: Fists of Fury III]
BOXING
5. WBA World Female Minimumweight Championship: Anabel Ortiz (c) (31-3) vs. Seneisa Estrada (19-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]
4. WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship: Azizbek Abdugofurov (c) (13-0) vs. Pavel Silyagin (6-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]
3. WBC/IBF World Light Heavyweight Championships: Artur Beterbiev (c) (15-0) vs. Adam Deines (19-1-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]
2. Vacant WBO World Cruiserweight Championship: Krzysztof Glowacki (31-2) vs. Lawrence Okolie (15-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]
1. Vacant WBO International Welterweight Championship: Maurice Hooker (27-1-3) vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]
MMA
5. Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze (8-0) vs. Trevin Giles (13-2) [UFC On ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland]
4. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys (5-1) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (9-1) [UFC On ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland]
3. Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin (16-8) vs. Kenan Song (16-5) [UFC On ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland]
2. Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell (9-1) vs. Gregor Gillespie (13-1) [UFC On ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland]
1. Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (21-7) vs. Kevin Holland (21-5) [UFC On ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. Black Belt Superfight: Cole Franson vs. Thiago Macedo [Fight To Win 167]
4. Black Belt Superfight: Gabriel Sousa vs. Osvaldo Queixinho Moizinho [Fight To Win 167]
3. Black Belt Superfight: Tim Spriggs vs. Victor Hugo [Fight To Win 167]
2. Bantamweight Tournament [Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds 2021: The Bantamweights]
1. NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who routinely takes a bigger pounding than Abella Danger keeps running up to that football that Lucy is holding.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Lawrence Okolie
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Artur Beterbiev over Adam Deines
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
Upset of the Week: Brad Riddell over Gregor Gillespie
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Regian Eersel vs. Mustapha Haida