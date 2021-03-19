2 Top Asian Bookies Companies Voted By Malaysian Punters

While 2020 has been a strange year for Asian bookies, companies are preparing to bounce back over the coming months. With sports action gradually beginning to resume – the Bundesliga in Germany is already back up and running, albeit behind closed doors – bookies are ready for an influx of bets. As well as companies such as Rescuebet, there are a lot of different Asian bookies that are available to choose. For those Malaysian punters who are entirely new to the industry, selecting which one to open an account with can be quite complex and confusing. We want to make it easier than ever, though, so we have picked out the two top Asian bookies as voted by punters across Malaysia. These sites are both highly recommended and well worth trying out for yourself over the coming weeks and months.

Maxbet Sports Bookie

First up is Maxbet, which some Malaysian punters may remember by its former name – IBCBET. Maxbet’s website has some 6,000 live matches a month available to bet on, so the range of options is almost limitless for people who want to have a bet on the big game. Maxbet’s odds are also widely regarded to be some of the best in the business among Asian bookies companies. For newcomers, the difference in odds across various websites might not seem that important. But taking the best price on offer makes a significant difference in your potential profit from sports bets. Those who wager a lot will find the money in their pocket at the end of the month is worth a lot more if they take a higher price consistently.

In terms of safety and security, there is nothing to worry about when playing at Maxbet. This is because this Asian bookies company is licensed and regulated by First Cagayan Leisure and Resort Corporation of the government of the Philippines. Various sports are available to bet on at Maxbet, which has a sportsbook covering all of the major bases. While football is always going to be one of the top sports to bet on for Malaysian punters, there is plenty of choices to give people options when they go to place a wager. For example, Formula One and cycling are both covered at Maxbet, as well as sports that are commonly popular in North America such as basketball and baseball. Without a doubt, Maxbet is one of the top Asian bookie companies available right now.

Sbobet Sports Bookie

The second Asian bookie company we want to talk about is Sbobet, which is sometimes stylised as SBOBET. Again, the firm is licensed by the Philippines for its operations in Asia, where it is one of the major betting brands that are known by Malaysian punters. Sbobet was founded in 2004, and the company has expanded across the world during that time. Sbobet even operates in Europe, where the Isle of Man licenses the firm. Sbobet’s brand in Europe got a boost when the company was the shirt sponsor of West Ham United a few years ago. Other British football clubs to have had links with Sbobet in the past include Cardiff City. The Asian Operator of the Year award has been given to Sbobet on several occasions, showing just how popular and respected this Asian bookies company is in this part of the world.

Dozens of different sports betting options are available for Malaysian punters who opt for Sbobet over the many other Asian bookies companies that are out there on the internet these days. Football will again be the primary draw for a lot of people. However, there are plenty of other choices when it comes to things to bet on at the Sbobet sportsbook. As an example, tennis and American football are popular to bet on with Sbobet. The company also stands out among Asian bookies due to the fact it has been an early adopter with esports. While esports betting is still in its infancy, the option to bet on the most prominent esports tournaments around is likely to be popular among Malaysian punters. Many Asian bookies companies do not just run a sportsbook these days, and Sbobet is no different. A live casino is a busy and bustling part of the site, while customers who join up to Sbobet can also play a wide range of online casino slot games. With so many Asian bookies companies to pick from, the decision can be daunting. But both Maxbet and Sbobet are a great place to start.