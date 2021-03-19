A Simple Guide to Sports Betting Using Cryptocurrencies

Introduction

One area where cryptocurrencies have really exploded in usage has been in betting and gambling. Experts are of the opinion that they have been successful in creating an additional level of luck and volatility in betting.

Sports betting sites are cropping up left, right, and centre. Any sport you take up, soccer, American football, basketball, baseball, cricket, tennis, etc. all have dedicated sites that can be used for betting purposes.

While newer entrants are making a splash thanks to their marketing and advertising strategies, older players have diversified their offerings and included Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and others in betting and pay-outs.

Betting with Cryptocurrencies: Know the Basics

Rather than being something that is too complicated, betting with cryptocurrencies is very similar to that of using the dollar. Most betting websites present their sportsbooks still in dollars.

Likewise, the pay-outs and winnings are also shown in dollars. Here too, you have the option of cashing out in Bitcoins. However, to make things simpler, credible betting sites still use the currency valuation for the day.

According to experts, first-time players should take note of the two following things-

The kind of Deposits being accepted-

As we pointed out, most sports betting sites use a conversion metric and allow you to view your deposits in dollars rather than the crypto. However, there are others that directly showcase the crypto without going in for the conversion. If you are a beginner, you should pick the first option, as it shields you from the volatile fluctuations in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

The Cashing-Out features of the Platform-

Another important aspect that begs the attention of first-time betters using crypto is to look at the cash-out features available on the platform. This is because you need to understand the time frame that the platform will need along with seeing whether the same is linked to your bank account or not. Players should opt for a fast and simple cash-out platform.

Top Advantages of Using Cryptocurrencies on Sports Betting Platforms

In this section, we will list down some of the major advantages of using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin on sports betting platforms-

1. Zero Fees for Transferring Funds-

If you are familiar with how high-risk businesses are classified, you will know that gambling and betting sites are one of them. This automatically means that every time you transfer funds to your betting account/profile, the bank and the kind of card you use (credit or debit) will levy a fee that can be anywhere between 5%-10%/. With Crypto, you pay a ‘0’ transfer fee!

2. No Fees for Withdrawals-

Let me try to explain this with an example. Imagine you won a hundred dollars on a bet and would want to cash out and get the money into your linked bank account. You issue the directions, transfer the funds and wait for the same to reflect in your bank account. A sum of $90 USD comes in! Cashing out with crypto makes bank commissions zero.

3. Safe and Anonymous-

Betting with Bitcoin is absolutely legal in countries where betting and gambling are legalized. However, if you want to stay anonymous and do not want your wife to know about where you won that thousand dollars, Bitcoin or any other crypto gives you that opportunity. It is not untraceable, but someone would have to work very hard to find out about the same.

4. Added Attractions of Bonuses with Crypto Betting-

It is not only players that benefit from Crypto betting. Platforms and businesses too do not have to end up paying costly fees and commissions. This is why they heavily incentivize payments and bets with cryptocurrencies. Sometimes the bonuses are so high that players have reported 200% benefits on some older and credible sports betting platforms.

The Final Word

There are some analysts that point out that betting and gambling have contributed to the rising price valuation of Bitcoin in recent months. While we are not going to engage with that topic and try to seek answers, we can definitely state that cryptocurrencies have definitely given a shot in the arm to the aging sports betting world. If you wish to invest in cryptocurrencies visit here novinite.com .