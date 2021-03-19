Combat

Fight of the Day: Remy Bonjasky vs. Semmy Schilt II

Date: November 19, 2005
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2005 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

