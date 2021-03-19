Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Kings; are no longer worthy of our time

Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Kings; are no longer worthy of our time

Red's Army

Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Kings; are no longer worthy of our time

By March 19, 2021 9:13 pm

By |

There’s nothing more to say. This team simply lacks heart and pride. And if they don’t give a f-ck, why should we?

The Celtics followed up a lackluster effort in Cleveland with a pathetic 107-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings. They started slow, fought back (somewhat), and then collapsed like wet cardboard in the 4th quarter.

I wish the Celtics were playing in front of 18,000+ at TD Garden so they could hear and feel the boos reign down on them. I’ve reached the point where I’d rather watch the Red Sox.

Box score

Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home