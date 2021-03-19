The Livest Dog at UFC Brunson vs Holland: Montserrat Ruiz

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Montserrat Conejo Ruiz

Opponent: Cheyanne Buys

Odds: +300 (bet $100 to win $300)

A lot of times, especially in this era, we have seen lots of short notice replacements. Our instinct is often to just assume they are the inferior fighter, particularly when they are making their UFC debut. However, in the case of Monteserrat Conejo, she actually a far more experienced fighter and has even faced better competition than Cheyanne Buys. The best fighter Buys has faced is 4-1 Hilarie Rose, whereas Conejo has faced UFC veteran Danielle Taylor (who went three rounds with Weili Zhang) and Janisa Morandin (a 10-3 beast who has lost almost exclusively to UFC veterans).

In addition to liking the advantages Conejo has in experience, I also like the way she throws punches in bunches. She never takes a step back. In Buys’s fight with Rose, when Rose did move forward, she found some success. While this style can open a fighter up to takedowns, I almost feel that the 10th Planet product Conejo would welcome that. To add to all of this, she is also very physically strong. Although she sometimes uses it in lieu of technique, she should have an advantage over Buys there too.

2021 Record: 2-6 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($330)

Return on Investment: -33%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

