The past few years have been a roller-coaster ride for cryptocurrency engagements with different industries. From Fintech to Sports, Bitcoin and Blockchain seem to be on everyone’s lips.

Given the recent rise in the valuations of every crypto from Bitcoin to Ether, sports teams are betting big on this new tech to lead them into the next decade of lucrative financial developments.

In this article, we explore how the sports industry has taken to cryptocurrencies as a fish takes to water. We listen to the views and opinions of leading marketers and point to the top five ways the sports industry is incorporating cryptocurrencies.

Sports and Cryptocurrencies: A Symbiotic Relationship

It is no secret that the worldwide sporting industry has been quick to take advantage of new tech advancements and digital platforms to-

Increase engagement with fans in different parts of the world

Use these mediums to sell as much merchandizes related to sports

Improve the branding of teams, and sportsmen

Use the Popularity to build on the valuation of teams and events

Increase revenue figures, generate sales, and build on profits

Every major sporting team from the Sacramento Kings in the NFL to Carolina Panthers in the NFL is in the news for their engagement with cryptocurrencies.

Mark Cuban, the owner of Dallas Mavericks (NBA) is one of the leading voices in the crypto ecosystem. It is but natural for sporting teams to start meaningful engagements with stakeholders in the crypto and Blockchain world.

List of the Top 5 Ways the Sports Industry is Incorporating Cryptocurrencies

1. Player Payments in Cryptocurrencies-

Not so long back, the star player of the Carolina Panthers, Russell Okung was in the news for receiving half of his $13 Million salaries in Bitcoins. While the news was false, he was paid in dollars, which he then converted into Bitcoins, it generated quite a buzz in the industry. There is talk that other sporting teams are looking into player payments in cryptocurrencies and are in active discussions with several Cryptocurrency Exchanges in 2021.

2. Merchandise Sales Online and in Stadiums in Tokens-

Even one of the biggest sporting teams in the world, Barcelona has started experimenting with the use of tokens as a means to sell sporting goods and merchandizes in the past year. Experts point out that tokens can be a great way to make sporting events go completely cashless. Everything from beverages and food items to merchandise and memorabilia can be bought by fans with the help of crypto tokens in 2021.

3. Crypto Exchanges are Sponsoring Clubs and Teams-

Let us start by taking some heavy sporting team names-

Arsenal (EPL Football Team)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (EPL Football Team)

Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA Team)

Miami Dolphins (NFL Team)

Red Bull (Formula 1 Team)

All the above are in some or the other capacity working with crypto-based businesses and have accepted sponsorship deals amounting to millions of dollars. This is a great way that the crypto ecosystem is gaining visibility in different parts of the world.

4. Blockchain Technology is being employed for Fan Engagements-

Fans are an integral part that contributes to the success of any sporting event, or a team. Teams invest heavily in making their fans feel special, engaged, and given importance. From contributing to in-stadium tickets to buying sporting goods, jerseys, and other merchandise, sporting teams are employing Blockchain to improve networking and engagement with their fans. They are working with Blockchain start-ups to create immersive experiences.

5. Sports Betting has been given a new life by Cryptocurrencies-

According to the siliconindia.com , one industry that has defined the relationship between sports and cryptocurrencies has been the sports betting industry. The option of adding one more level to the suspense and drama by using Bitcoins as payments or collecting the same as winnings have led to the ushering in of new players into the sports betting ecosystem.

The Final Word

Sports and Cryptocurrencies look like a natural fit. Sports have historically thrived on new technological impetus and teams are willing to put themselves out to try new things. From player fees to jersey sponsorships, the future looks bright for the relationship between cryptocurrencies and sports.