UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Mar 19/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 Justin Gaethje 328 2 2 4 Charles Oliveira 327.5 3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 304.5 4 4 6 Tony Ferguson 231 5 NR 12 Islam Makhachev 226 6 7 10 Beneil Dariush 203.5 7 8 9 Dan Hooker 168 8 9 7 Conor McGregor 166.5 9 11 8 Rafael dos Anjos 152 10 10 13 Carlos Diego Ferreira 140.5 11 13 Francisco Trinaldo 132.5 12 14 11 Paul Felder 129.5 13 12 Alexander Hernandez 120 14 NR 16 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 15 15 Drew Dober 110.5 16 16 Scott Holtzman 109.5 17 17 Jim Miller 89 18 18 Vinc Pichel 87 19 19 Renato Moicano 77.5 20 20 Leonardo Santos 74 21 21 Yancy Medeiros 72 22 22 Grant Dawson 68 22 22 Khama Worthy 68 24 24 Rafael Fiziev 67 25 25 Damir Hadzovic 66.5 26 26 5 Michael Chandler 65 27 27 Gabriel Benitez 61 28 28 Jalin Turner 60 29 29 Arman Tsarukyan 56 29 NR Herbert Burns 56 31 30 Chris Gruetzemacher 54 32 NR Luis Pena 52.5 33 NR Jeremy Stephens 52 34 NR Ottman Azaitar 49 35 34 Devonte Smith 48 36 31 Nasrat Haqparast 45.5 37 33 Joel Alvarez 43.5 38 32 Clay Guida 42.5 39 35 Drakkar Klose 41 40 36 John Makdessi 40.5 40 51 Thiago Moises 40.5 42 37 Roosevelt Roberts 39 43 37 Lando Vannata 38 44 40 Rick Glenn 37 45 41 Bobby Green 36.5 46 42 Marc Diakiese 35 47 43 Kevin Aguilar 34 48 44 Joe Solecki 33.5 49 NR Jonathan Pearce 30 50 45 Alan Patrick 28 51 46 Don Madge 27.5 52 47 Brad Riddell 27 53 48 Frank Camacho 26.5 54 49 Austin Hubbard 26 55 50 Jordan Leavitt 25 56 39 Michael Johnson 24 57 53 Matt Frevola 22 58 54 Christos Giagos 20.5 59 55 Alexander Yakovlev 20 60 56 Mike Davis 14 61 58 Luigi Vendramini 10 61 NR Uros Medic 10 63 59 Fares Ziam 5 63 59 Guram Kutateladze 5 65 61 Alex da Silva 4.5 66 62 Brok Weaver 4 67 64 Jessin Ayari 3.5 67 62 Justin Jaynes 3.5 69 65 Aalon Cruz 0 69 65 Alexander Munoz 0 69 65 Jai Herbert 0 69 65 Jamie Mullarkey 0 69 65 Mason Jones 0 69 65 Mateusz Gamrot 0 69 NR Rafa Garcia 0 69 NR Rodrigo Vargas 0

