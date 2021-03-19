MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Mar 19/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Mar 19/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Mar 19/21

March 19, 2021

Sep 7, 2019; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) against Davi Ramos (not pictured) during UFC 242 at The Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 3 Justin Gaethje 328
2 2 4 Charles Oliveira 327.5
3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 304.5
4 4 6 Tony Ferguson 231
5 NR 12 Islam Makhachev 226
6 7 10 Beneil Dariush 203.5
7 8 9 Dan Hooker 168
8 9 7 Conor McGregor 166.5
9 11 8 Rafael dos Anjos 152
10 10 13 Carlos Diego Ferreira 140.5
11 13 Francisco Trinaldo 132.5
12 14 11 Paul Felder 129.5
13 12 Alexander Hernandez 120
14 NR 16 Gregor Gillespie 116.5
15 15 Drew Dober 110.5
16 16 Scott Holtzman 109.5
17 17 Jim Miller 89
18 18 Vinc Pichel 87
19 19 Renato Moicano 77.5
20 20 Leonardo Santos 74
21 21 Yancy Medeiros 72
22 22 Grant Dawson 68
22 22 Khama Worthy 68
24 24 Rafael Fiziev 67
25 25 Damir Hadzovic 66.5
26 26 5 Michael Chandler 65
27 27 Gabriel Benitez 61
28 28 Jalin Turner 60
29 29 Arman Tsarukyan 56
29 NR Herbert Burns 56
31 30 Chris Gruetzemacher 54
32 NR Luis Pena 52.5
33 NR Jeremy Stephens 52
34 NR Ottman Azaitar 49
35 34 Devonte Smith 48
36 31 Nasrat Haqparast 45.5
37 33 Joel Alvarez 43.5
38 32 Clay Guida 42.5
39 35 Drakkar Klose 41
40 36 John Makdessi 40.5
40 51 Thiago Moises 40.5
42 37 Roosevelt Roberts 39
43 37 Lando Vannata 38
44 40 Rick Glenn 37
45 41 Bobby Green 36.5
46 42 Marc Diakiese 35
47 43 Kevin Aguilar 34
48 44 Joe Solecki 33.5
49 NR Jonathan Pearce 30
50 45 Alan Patrick 28
51 46 Don Madge 27.5
52 47 Brad Riddell 27
53 48 Frank Camacho 26.5
54 49 Austin Hubbard 26
55 50 Jordan Leavitt 25
56 39 Michael Johnson 24
57 53 Matt Frevola 22
58 54 Christos Giagos 20.5
59 55 Alexander Yakovlev 20
60 56 Mike Davis 14
61 58 Luigi Vendramini 10
61 NR Uros Medic 10
63 59 Fares Ziam 5
63 59 Guram Kutateladze 5
65 61 Alex da Silva 4.5
66 62 Brok Weaver 4
67 64 Jessin Ayari 3.5
67 62 Justin Jaynes 3.5
69 65 Aalon Cruz 0
69 65 Alexander Munoz 0
69 65 Jai Herbert 0
69 65 Jamie Mullarkey 0
69 65 Mason Jones 0
69 65 Mateusz Gamrot 0
69 NR Rafa Garcia 0
69 NR Rodrigo Vargas 0

 

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

