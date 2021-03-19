UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Mar 19/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|3
|Justin Gaethje
|328
|2
|2
|4
|Charles Oliveira
|327.5
|3
|3
|2
|Dustin Poirier
|304.5
|4
|4
|6
|Tony Ferguson
|231
|5
|NR
|12
|Islam Makhachev
|226
|6
|7
|10
|Beneil Dariush
|203.5
|7
|8
|9
|Dan Hooker
|168
|8
|9
|7
|Conor McGregor
|166.5
|9
|11
|8
|Rafael dos Anjos
|152
|10
|10
|13
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|140.5
|11
|13
|Francisco Trinaldo
|132.5
|12
|14
|11
|Paul Felder
|129.5
|13
|12
|Alexander Hernandez
|120
|14
|NR
|16
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|15
|15
|Drew Dober
|110.5
|16
|16
|Scott Holtzman
|109.5
|17
|17
|Jim Miller
|89
|18
|18
|Vinc Pichel
|87
|19
|19
|Renato Moicano
|77.5
|20
|20
|Leonardo Santos
|74
|21
|21
|Yancy Medeiros
|72
|22
|22
|Grant Dawson
|68
|22
|22
|Khama Worthy
|68
|24
|24
|Rafael Fiziev
|67
|25
|25
|Damir Hadzovic
|66.5
|26
|26
|5
|Michael Chandler
|65
|27
|27
|Gabriel Benitez
|61
|28
|28
|Jalin Turner
|60
|29
|29
|Arman Tsarukyan
|56
|29
|NR
|Herbert Burns
|56
|31
|30
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|54
|32
|NR
|Luis Pena
|52.5
|33
|NR
|Jeremy Stephens
|52
|34
|NR
|Ottman Azaitar
|49
|35
|34
|Devonte Smith
|48
|36
|31
|Nasrat Haqparast
|45.5
|37
|33
|Joel Alvarez
|43.5
|38
|32
|Clay Guida
|42.5
|39
|35
|Drakkar Klose
|41
|40
|36
|John Makdessi
|40.5
|40
|51
|Thiago Moises
|40.5
|42
|37
|Roosevelt Roberts
|39
|43
|37
|Lando Vannata
|38
|44
|40
|Rick Glenn
|37
|45
|41
|Bobby Green
|36.5
|46
|42
|Marc Diakiese
|35
|47
|43
|Kevin Aguilar
|34
|48
|44
|Joe Solecki
|33.5
|49
|NR
|Jonathan Pearce
|30
|50
|45
|Alan Patrick
|28
|51
|46
|Don Madge
|27.5
|52
|47
|Brad Riddell
|27
|53
|48
|Frank Camacho
|26.5
|54
|49
|Austin Hubbard
|26
|55
|50
|Jordan Leavitt
|25
|56
|39
|Michael Johnson
|24
|57
|53
|Matt Frevola
|22
|58
|54
|Christos Giagos
|20.5
|59
|55
|Alexander Yakovlev
|20
|60
|56
|Mike Davis
|14
|61
|58
|Luigi Vendramini
|10
|61
|NR
|Uros Medic
|10
|63
|59
|Fares Ziam
|5
|63
|59
|Guram Kutateladze
|5
|65
|61
|Alex da Silva
|4.5
|66
|62
|Brok Weaver
|4
|67
|64
|Jessin Ayari
|3.5
|67
|62
|Justin Jaynes
|3.5
|69
|65
|Aalon Cruz
|0
|69
|65
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|69
|65
|Jai Herbert
|0
|69
|65
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|69
|65
|Mason Jones
|0
|69
|65
|Mateusz Gamrot
|0
|69
|NR
|Rafa Garcia
|0
|69
|NR
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
