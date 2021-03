recommended AMA Supercross 2021 Live Streaming - Arlington Supercross Race TV Channels, Time, Date, Venue, and Schedule

Arlington AMA Supercross 2021 Live Stream

Round 12 of AMA Supercross 2021: The AMA Supercross 2021 is one of the most anticipated motorsport racing events. The dirt track event attracts huge crowds. The AMA supercross will be held in Utah at Houston, Texas (East).

Event Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2021 Start Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021 End Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021 Rounds: 17 TV Channel: NBC (USA) and Supercross Video Pass (Outside) Live Stream: Stream (Watch for free)

The dates will be from the 31st of May 31 to the 21st of June. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will go on without the entry of fans in the stadium. Rather the event will be telecasted live on NBC Networks. The riders and the other staff will have undergone the test for the COVID-19.

With consecutive victories in the Lone Star State, the KTM rider has opened a 12-point lead on Ken Roczen and 36 points on Eli Tomac — the top three finishers in Tuesday night’s second race at Arlington.

AMA Supercross Free Live Stream Reddit Online HD

It isn’t all that easy to live stream the AMA Supercross 2021, but we’ve got you covered if you’re not able to be near a TV set to watch the action live.

We’ve listed some great options to watch the AMA Supercross 2021 online. Fans that will be attending the game already have their tickets, and they’ll be able to watch the action from a firsthand point-of-view.

TV coverage of Round 9 will be shown at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

Not everyone will be watching it live, though, so it’s important to know how to watch the AMA Supercross live stream on the internet. Here’s how to do so.

Supercross Live Stream FAQ

Will Supercross be rescheduled?

FELD Entertainment Press Release: “Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship

What time is AMA Supercross on in Australia?

The live coverage of AMA Supercross 2021 starts at 10 AM Australian Time.

Will there be Supercross in 2021?

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will begin its 2021 season Saturday night with Round 1 in Houston.

Who won AMA Supercross 2020?

Zach Osborne won the 2020 Supercross.

Where is Monster Supercross tonight?

Houston will be the venue fixed for the 2021 AMA Supercross.

How can I watch Supercross today?

Peacock TV will have the official live stream of AMA Supercross 2021.

AMA Supercross 2021 Schedule

Check out the full schedule for AMA Supercross 2021 below. The schedule of AMA Supercross 2021 has been available on the net. There have been changes from the last year so that the program is also changing. But the traditions that we love remain. It will happen from Saturday, 16th January to the first Saturday in May. And it will start the journey in Anaheim and ends in Salt Lake City, Utah.

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE FOR AMA SUPERCROSS 2021:

TV coverage of Round 7 will be shown at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Round 1 Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Saturday, January 16 Round 2 Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Tuesday, January 19 Round 3 Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Saturday, January 23 Round 4 Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, January 30 Round 5 Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, February 2 Round 6 Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, February 6 Round 7 Orlando, Florida (East) Camping World Stadium Saturday, February 13 Round 8 Orlando, Florida (West) Camping World Stadium Saturday, February 20 Round 9 Daytona Beach, Florida (West) Daytona Int. Speedway Saturday, March 6 Round 10 Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Saturday, March 13 Round 11 Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Tuesday, March 16 Round 12 Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Saturday, March 20 Round 13 Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 10 Round 14 Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Tuesday, April 13 Round 15 Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 17 Round 16 Salt Lake City, Utah (East) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, April 24 Round 17 Salt Lake City, Utah (W/E) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, May 1

Live Stream AMA Supercross Free Online

Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the NFL game between AMA Supercross is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the AMA Supercross. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the AMA Supercross 2021. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2021, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

Sling TV

Next up to watch the AMA Supercross 2021 is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

AMA Supercross 2021 Live Stream Reddit

More and more sports fans are taking to Reddit to find out how to watch games. There are so many different ways to do so, with streaming options all over the place, and users helping circulate them. Links are passed along by users, so you can see which have the best video quality to watch all the AMA Supercross games.

You can find them by searching for AMA Supercross subreddits, and find relative links in there. Reddit offers free links, but be careful of the unofficial ones, which could cause threats.

2021 AMA Supercross Rider Numbers

Check out the Riders numbers for AMA Supercross 2021 below.

1 Eli Tomac 37 Benny Bloss 69 Robbie Wageman 2 Cooper Webb 38 Austin Forkner 70 Henry Miller 4 Blake Baggett 39 Carson Mumford 71 Killian Auberson 6 Jeremy Martin 40 Vince Friese 72 Coty Schock 7 Aaron Plessinger 41 Hunter Lawrence 73 Derek Kelley 9 Adam Cianciarulo 42 Michael Mosiman 74 Mitchell Falk 10 Justin Brayton 43 Fredrik Noren 75 Ty Masterpool 11 Kyle Chisholm 44 Tyler Bowers 76 Grant Harlan 12 Shane McElrath 45 Pierce Brown 77 Jerry Robin 14 Dylan Ferrandis 46 Justin Hill 78 Kyle Cunningham 15 Dean Wilson 47 Jalek Swoll 79 Isaac Teasdale 16 Zach Osborne 48 Garrett Marchbanks 80 Jordon Smith 17 Joey Savatgy 49 Mitchell Oldenburg 81 Justin Starling 18 Jett Lawrence 50 Enzo Lopes 82 Lorenzo Locurcio 19 Justin Bogle 51 Justin Barcia 83 Alex Ray 20 Broc Tickle 52 Luke Clout 84 Josh Hill 21 Jason Anderson 53 Jake Masterpool 85 Kevin Moranz 22 Chad Reed 54 Nick Gaines 86 Darian Sanayei 23 Chase Sexton 55 John Short 87 Curren Thurman 24 RJ Hampshire 56 Kyle Peters 88 Logan Karnow 25 Marvin Musquin 57 Justin Rodbell 89 Ryan Breece 26 Alex Martin 58 Jacob Hayes 90 Dilan Schwartz 27 Malcolm Stewart 59 Jarrett Frye 91 Nate Thrasher 28 Brandon Hartranft 60 Chris Blose 92 Chase Marquier 29 Christian Craig 61 Joey Crown 93 Hardy Munoz 30 Jo Shimoda 62 Mason Gonzales 94 Ken Roczen 31 Cameron McAdoo 63 Martin Castelo 95 Joshua Osby 32 Justin Cooper 64 Colt Nichols 96 Michael Leib 33 Derek Drake 65 Carson Brown 97 Ben LaMay 34 Max Anstie 66 Jordan Bailey 98 Justin Hoeft 35 Mitchell Harrison 67 Stilez Robertson 99 Hunter Sayles 36 Martin Davalos 68 Jace Owen

Results for Qualifying Rounds

POS. # NAME BEST TIME 1 23 Chase Sexton 44.006 2 1 Eli Tomac 44.036 3 25 Marvin Musquin 44.212 4 94 Ken Roczen 44.230 5 27 Malcolm Stewart 44.268 6 51 Justin Barcia 44.355 7 14 Dylan Ferrandis 44.457 8 9 Adam Cianciarulo 44.469 9 21 Jason Anderson 44.678 10 17 Joey Savatgy 44.695 11 16 Zach Osborne 44.724 12 15 Dean Wilson 44.773 13 2 Cooper Webb 44.814 14 10 Justin Brayton 44.983 15 40 Vince Friese 45.154 16 36 Martin Davalos 45.217 17 7 Aaron Plessinger 45.236 18 20 Broc Tickle 45.671 19 19 Justin Bogle 45.829 20 37 Benny Bloss 46.159 21 28 Brandon Hartranft 46.222 22 11 Kyle Chisholm 46.703 23 83 Alex Ray 46.986 24 81 Justin Starling 47.071 25 43 Fredrik Noren 47.350 26 981 Austin Politelli 47.403 27 805 Carlen Gardner 47.687 28 280 Cade Clason 47.808 29 114 Nick Schmidt 47.920 30 309 Jeremy Smith 48.118 31 722 Adam Enticknap 48.157 32 184 Scott Champion 48.306 33 330 Aj Catanzaro 48.566 34 848 Joan Cros 48.672 35 282 Theodore Pauli 48.691 36 606 Ronnie Stewart 48.707 37 57 Justin Rodbell 48.932 38 509 Alexander Nagy 49.038 39 421 Vann Martin 49.178 40 976 Joshua Greco 49.273

EVENT SCHEDULE for round 6 of AMA Supercross

8:02 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

8:16 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:30 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:44 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:07 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

9:18 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:48 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

10:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders