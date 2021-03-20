'Friday Night SmackDown' (3/19/21) Results And Review: Women's Title On The Line, Edge Competes For The First Time In Over 10 Years, And More

Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida. This was the last show before WWE Fastlane. Edge competes on SmackDown for the first time in over a decade as he faces Jey Uso for the special enforcer spot during the Universal title match at Fastlane between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Also, Sasha Banks defended the Women’s title against one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax.

The show opened with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair arguing backstage. Bianca asked why she agreed to defend the title against Nia and said Reginald is in her head. Sasha said Reginald is not in her head and this about defeating Nia. Bianca tells her that she won’t be there to help her out and Sasha says she doesn’t need her help as she went out to the ring for her match.

Sasha Banks Defeated Nia Jax To Retain The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Kayla Braxton interviewed Edge about his match with Jey Uso. Edge said some of the greatest moments of his career has been on this show as did the worse moments. He says Bryan needs a fair match at Fastlane so he wants to be the special enforcer. He says Jey has potential but not if he is with Roman Reigns. He says Jey will get himself in trouble and he is that trouble.

Seth Rollins made his way to the ring as they went to commercial.

Nia tells Shayna backstage that if Shayna does this at Fastlane she is coming for her. Shayna apologizes and says she will face Bianca and give her the beating of her life.

Seth Rollins was in the ring saying the entire locker room came out to treat him like a king when he returned because they respect him. He says they were idiots though for walking out on him and Cesaro gave him the biggest disrespect because he is jealous of him for his success. He says Cesaro is a failure while he is a main eventer. He shows what happened last week with the assault on Cesaro. He mocks Cesaro for having a hard time standing up and reaching for the brass ring. He tells Cesaro that he will never embarrass him like that and Cesaro is the biggest waste of potential in WWE. Shinsuke Nakamura came out to interrupt. Seth gets pissed and warns Shinsuke to not disrespect him. He says Shinsuke is better than this. Shinsuke grabs the mic and tells him to shut up. Seth goes after him but Shinsuke lands a heel kick to him. Seth escapes the ring as Shinsuke stands tall. Seth runs in again but Shinsuke knocks him back down. Shinsuke nailed him with the Kinshasa. Shinsuke leaves the ring.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio Defeated The Street Profits

Otis and Chad Gable came out afterwards to confront them. Chad tells them they will not get a title opportunity before them. Chad reminds them that Otis squashed them like pancakes. They get distracted by the Profits and the Mysterio’s attack them. They dive onto them outside the ring onto Gable and Otis.

Otis and Chad Gable Defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Otis and Gable stare down at Ziggler and Roode who were by the commentary table as well as the Profits.

Sami Zayn talks to the camera crew about how it’s unfair to wrestle Corbin tonight. Kevin Owens comes up to him and tells him he is still not sure to join him. Zayn asks him what the hold up is. Owens says Sami twists his story to make it seem like there is a conspiracy. Sami says they have done worse to him like they have done to Kevin. Kevin asks who is they. Sami asks Kevin to be at his side at ringside and if Kevin doesn’t see anything suspicious he doesn’t have to join Sami.

Daniel Bryan made his way to the ring. He talks about the main event match between Edge and Jey Uso. He says he knows that Jey will do whatever he can to have Roman be the champion and Edge will want Roman one on one at WrestleMania. He says Edge doesn’t want to face him. He says Edge thinks he can beat Roman but Daniel knows he can beat Roman at Fastlane. He says he will make Roman tap out at Fastlane. Roman Reigns came out to interrupt with Paul Heyman at his side. Roman laughs at Daniel saying that he can tap him out. Roman says Daniel is lying to the Tribal Chief and Daniel won’t have a chance to tap him out. He says Daniel has a better chance at flying than taping out. Roman says he’d rather die than tap out to Daniel. Bryan tell Roman that Roman is a liar for saying he is the head of the table. He says everyone thinks they are un tappable till their not. He says he will break Roman of his beliefs. Daniel says whether Roman taps out or doesn’t either way he is walking out of Fastlane as the champion.

King Corbin Defeated Sami Zayn

Sami flipped at the referee and he complained to Owens about the injustice. Owens says it was a great call from the ref and didn’t see any injustice. Sami gets pissed. Owens says he doesn’t know what to say about Sami. Sami landed a kick to Owens’ head and yells at Ownes telling him that he is not insane. He says Ownes is the blind one not him.

Big E and Apollo Crews had a sit down interview. Michael Cole asks if they will be able to settle their differences. Big E says they will never settle their differences and wants vengeance for what he did. He tells Crews that his future is dark because he will retain the title and Crews will get everything that he deserves. Crews says Big E is treading dangerous grounds with him for threatening him. He says he will crack Big E’s face and witness the Nigerian warrior within him. He says his family will watch as he stands over Big E’s mangled body as the U.S. Champion. Big E tells Crews there is no waiting for Fastlane. Big E gets in the cart and drives around Tropicana Field to find Apollo. Big E finds him and tries to run him over but misses. Big E and Apollo fight backstage and Big E attacks him with a garbage can. Big E beats him down backstage and throws him around until referees break them up. Apollo gets in the cart and drives away as officials hold Big E back.

Bianca Belair Defeated Shayna Baszler By DQ

Natalya and Tamina interrupted to beat down Bianca and Shayna. They take Shayna out over the announce table and take out Bianca in the ring.

Edge Defeated Jey Uso To Become The Special Enforcer In The Univeral Title Match At Fastlane

Roman Reigns speared Edge after the match. Roman called Bryan out from the announce table. Bryan took off the head set and went after him but Jey attacked Daniel from behind. Jey tossed Daniel in the ring and Roman speared Daniel down. The show ended with Roman standing tall over Bryan in the ring.

Overall Review: This show was okay for a go home show but had some confusion to it. For example, the opening match for the Women’s title which was fairly good match but during it, Bianca came out to help Sasha out when she told her before the match backstage that she wasn’t going to help Sasha out in the match. Also, Shayna facing Bianca didn’t really need to happen it was just thrown in there. Natalya and Tamina came out to interrupt the match which seemed like even more of a waste. I know it looks like Natalya and Tamina will be the Women’s title picture at WrestleMania in some capacity but it wasn’t the time to have them there. The whole confrontation with Shinsuke and Seth Rollins to set up their match at Fastlane I’m really not too interested in. This just seemed random and just something for Seth to do at the event to move the rivalry along with him and Cesaro. The tag team matches with The Street Profits, Otis/Gable and the Mysterio’s is were good but it was pretty much what I had expected the tag title picture to be like for Mania which is to have all four teams compete in a four way for the belts. It’s not the most creative way to have all these guys in there to build up for that match but it is what it is. The promo and the brawl between Big E and Apollo Crews was probably the best thing on the show. It really showed the hatred these guys have for one another and that it’s more than just a title match between them that it is more personal. The whole storyline that is playing out with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is somewhat interesting so we’ll see where that goes. Edge and Jey Uso’s main event match was pretty good. Just to see Edge compete on SmackDown again for the first time in over 10 years was nostalgic so that itself I enjoyed very much. Edge winning was expected and what happened afterwards with Reigns standing tall at the end of it was surprising considering they usually have the person who is least likely to win at the pay per view stand tall at the go home show. We’ll see what happens at Fastlane though.

Grade: 6/10