Golden Boy on DAZN: Hooker vs. Ortiz Jr. Picks

Vacant WBO International Welterweight Championship: Maurice Hooker (27-1-3) vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0)

Luke Irwin: Typical former world champion veteran against hard-charging, fireball prospect. Part of me thinks Hooker has enough veteran savvy to deploy enough smoke and mirrors to make this a closer bout than it should be, but I can’t overlook Ortiz’s talent. 16-0 with 16 knockouts, a decorated amateur history, and The Ring’s 2019 Prospect of the Year. It’s just too much for Hooker to evade. Ortiz Jr. via R8 KO.

WBA World Female Minimumweight Championship: Anabel Ortiz (c) (31-3) vs. Seneisa Estrada (19-0)

Luke: Ortiz has held the WBA Minimunweight title since 2013, but I think it ends Saturday. Estrada is 34 and hasn’t fought a fighter with a winning record since August of 2019. Estrada is young and has uncommon power for that division. Estrada is in her prime at 28, and has finished her last seven opponents including snapping back-to-back undefeated records. Estrada via R8 TKO.

WBC Continental Americas Junior Welterweight Championship: Luis Alberto Hernandez Ramos (c) (21-0) vs. Alex Martin (15-3)

Luke: Ramos via R6 TKO.

2021 Picks Record: 26-19 (57.8%)