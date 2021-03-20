MMA Fight Announcement: Mar 20/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Tai Tuivasa (10-3) vs Harry Hunsucker (7-3) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Robert Whittaker (22-5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (16-6) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum – Apr 17th

Bill Algeo (14-5) vs Ricardo Ramos (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum – Apr 17th

Cory Sandhagen (14-2) vs T.J. Dillashaw (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – May 8th

Philipe Lins (14-5) vs Ben Rothwell (38-13) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – May 8th

Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (30-8) vs Michael Chandler (22-5) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Tony Ferguson (25-5) vs Beneil Dariush (20-4-1) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Jack Hermansson (21-6) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (11-1) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Jamie Pickett (11-5) vs Jordan Wright (11-1, 1 NC) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Christos Giagos (18-8) vs Joel Alvarez (18-2) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Justin Tafa (4-2) vs Jared Vanderaa (11-5) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Rob Font (18-4) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Ilir Latifi (14-8, 1 NC) vs Tanner Boser (19-7-1) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jun 5th

Youssef Zalal (10-4) vs Sean Woodson (7-1) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jun 5th

Luigi Vendramini (9-1) vs Fares Ziam (11-3) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Carlos Felipe (10-1) vs Jake Collier (12-5) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Movsar Evloev (14-0) vs Hakeem Dawodu (12-1-1) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Sijara Eubanks (6-6) vs Karol Rosa (14-3) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Julian Erosa (25-8) vs Seung Woo Choi (9-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jun 19th

Casey O’Neill (6-0) vs Lara Procopio (7-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jun 19th

Ed Herman (26-14, 1 NC) vs Danilo Marques (11-2) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jun 26th

Anthony Hernandez (7-2) vs Punahele Soriano (8-0) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jun 26th

