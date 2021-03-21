Rapid Recap: Celtics ride Jaylen’s 10 threes to spirited win over Magic

The Celtics had been a miserable 0-4 in Sunday afternoon contests, but they got off that schneid decisively today with a 112-96 home victory over the Orlando Magic. Ball movement returned, as did defensive hustle and noticeable spirit and enthusiasm, all of which made for a feel-good win to start off a challenging week of five games in seven days.

The Celtics buried the Magic by making 23 of 54 triples (a healthy 42.6%). That was one shy of the team record for 3ptFGM. Of course, the Celtics can never do anything the easy way, so a Magic run from late third quarter into the fourth cut the lead from 23 down to 8.

No worries, Jaylen Brown held off the rally with a career high 10 threes, including 3 of 6 in the fourth quarter to lock up the win. He finished with 34 points. Jayson Tatum added 23 points, 19 of them in the first half. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22.

The only head-shaking stat was the Celtics again in single-figure free throws (9 of 9) while the Magic were 21 of 30.

Celtics off to a 5-11 start from three, but trail by 5. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 21, 2021

#Celtics trail #Magic 31-27 after 1Q. BOS playing with more energy but isn't getting any breaks. ORL with a couple of back-breaking late shot clock buckets. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 21, 2021

Second quarter:

Both Aaron Nesmith and Semi Ojeleye in to start the second quarter for Boston. Celtics have gone 10-deep so far this afternoon. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 21, 2021

Rob block + Kemba bucket = 👏 Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/EkEaBUxbzh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 21, 2021

Jayson Tatum (14) & Jaylen Brown have a combined 27 first-half points. They're also a combined 7-of-12 from 3 for the Celtics — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 21, 2021

Semi is rotating and closing out on everything. He’s easily been the best defensive spark for Boston today. Nice to see him making that impact — Corey B (@CoreyB08) March 21, 2021

Jaylen mentioned he needed to find new ways to lead this team. He’s leading with his energy on both ends right now. — Celtics Reddit Podcast (@CelticRedditPod) March 21, 2021

#Celtics bench definitely more lively, cheering on defensive plays and stops like it's summer league. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 21, 2021

The Magic have not scored in the last 3:39. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 21, 2021

Theis with a nice screen assist… flipping the screen on Gordon and letting Tatum step into that 3 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 21, 2021

Orlando just has no intention of bringing a big up to contest Jayson Tatum? — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) March 21, 2021

Brad Stevens has to like what he saw during that second quarter. Tatum got hot, but the defense is what was most impactful. C's outscore Orlando 29-17 during the 2Q and hold a 56-48 lead at the break. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 21, 2021

Boston got hot shooting the ball from deep, but the good sign was the defense. They were active and did a great job switching and talking in the second quarter. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 21, 2021

Third quarter:

The Celtics are playing good basketball, guys. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 21, 2021

Celtics have opened the third with a 10-1 run, including seven straight points from Kemba Walker and a three from Daniel Theis. Lead 66-49 — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 21, 2021

26-9 Celtics run since midway through the second quarter. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 21, 2021

good hustle Grant pic.twitter.com/MTfW57Rpf0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 21, 2021

#Magic end 3Q on a 10-3 run, slice #Celtics lead to 89-73. Brown 25, Tatum 19, Walker 14, Smart 11; Vucevic 19, Gordon 12, Fournier 12. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 21, 2021

Fourth quarter:

Some pretty ugly defensive mistakes by C's bench to start fourth quarter. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 21, 2021

Critical possession from Boston here. Come out and make a basket to end this run and settle the game down, or watch their 23 point lead dwindle to single digits — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 21, 2021

If the Celtics hang on, they can probably thank Fournier for taking two really unnecessary 3s, which resulted in points for the Celtics. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) March 21, 2021

That's a career-high 8 threes for Jaylen Brown 🔥 Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/Ycd7mmFp2Y — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 21, 2021

Jaylen Brown is the second Celtics player to make 10 3-pointers in a game (Marcus Smart – 11 on 1/18/20). Still 4:50 left to play. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 21, 2021

Celtics 112, Magic 96

-The win broke a three-game losing skid for Boston (21-21)

-Jaylen Brown: 34 points, including 10 three-pointers

-Nikola Vučević had 22 for Orlando (14-28)

-Next up: Mon. at Memphis, 9 p.m. — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) March 21, 2021

Box score