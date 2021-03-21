Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics ride Jaylen’s 10 threes to spirited win over Magic

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

By March 21, 2021 5:10 pm

The Celtics had been a miserable 0-4 in Sunday afternoon contests, but they got off that schneid decisively today with a 112-96 home victory over the Orlando Magic. Ball movement returned, as did defensive hustle and noticeable spirit and enthusiasm, all of which made for a feel-good win to start off a challenging week of five games in seven days.

The Celtics buried the Magic by making 23 of 54 triples (a healthy 42.6%). That was one shy of the team record for 3ptFGM. Of course, the Celtics can never do anything the easy way, so a Magic run from late third quarter into the fourth cut the lead from 23 down to 8.

No worries, Jaylen Brown held off the rally with a career high 10 threes, including 3 of 6 in the fourth quarter to lock up the win. He finished with 34 points. Jayson Tatum added 23 points, 19 of them in the first half. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22.

The only head-shaking stat was the Celtics again in single-figure free throws (9 of 9) while the Magic were 21 of 30.

Second quarter:

Third quarter:

Fourth quarter:

Box score

