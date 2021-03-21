Gameday 32: Get to know s'more devils

Penguins (19-11-1) vs. Devils (10-14-4)
PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, Pa
Sunday, March 21 | 1:00PM Eastern
NHLN | MSG+ | AT&T-PGH
Welcome back to weekend gameday, the gameday who got danny’s dad to approve of his impending ass kicking.
Would be a good thing to win again today. Lets get to know some more devils.
This one does nothing for me. Could be any finnish guy. Next devil pls.
Also very boring but the name is alliterative so it is slightly less boring. Also, remember malts? Wack ass drink. Lets get to know another devil.
This one is very misleading. He seems very happy to be a devil but when your look at his shirt it is clear this was taken when he was not a devil. I bet if they took his picture now he would look much more sad.
Now you know some more devils.
Lines:
Tristan Jarry will start in goal today against New Jersey, and Brandon Tanev will be a game-time decision after missing yesterday's game with an upper-body injury.
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 21, 2021
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
Tanev – McCann – Kapanen
Aston-Reese—Jankowski – Lafferty
Sceviour – Rodrigues – Angello
Defense
Dumoulin – Letang
Matheson – Ceci
Pettersson – Ruhwedel
In Net
Jarry
Devils:
Forwards
Kuokkanen – Zajac – Sharangovich
Bratt – Zacha – Palmieri
Wood – Hughes – Bastian
Johnsson – Maltsev – Gusev
Defense
Smith – Severson
Kulikov – Subban
Murray – Vatanen
In Net
Dell i think
Needed 4 points from this 3 game series. Chance to close it out today. Sunday funday.
Go Pens