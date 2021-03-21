Jack Campbell records his fourth NHL career shutout

Jack Campbell of Port Huron, MI notched his fourth career National Hockey League shutout on Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender made 31 saves as the Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 2-0.

Campbell has not seen a lot of action in the Maple Leafs net this year, but has been stellar in between the pipes when called upon. He has a record of four wins and zero losses, with a goals-against-average of 1.00 and a save percentage of .965.

One reason why the Maple Leafs have not had more of Campbell this year is because he suffered a leg injury on January 24 in a 3-2 Toronto win over the Calgary Flames and was out for more than a month. Well, on Saturday, Campbell saw the Flames again, and was brilliant. He made five saves in the first period, 13 saves in the second period, and 13 saves in the third period. Flames captain Mark Giordano of Toronto, Ontario, led Calgary with four shots on goal.

Offensively for the Maple Leafs, Toronto got a first period game-winning goal from Jason Spezza of Toronto, Ontario, and a second period insurance-marker from Zach Hyman of Toronto, Ontario. Spezza scored at 18:31 of the opening frame from Jake Muzzin of Woodstock, Ontario, while Hyman scored at 16:20 of the middle frame from John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario, and Alex Galchenyuk of Milwaukee, WI. For Galchenyuk, it was his first point as a member of the Maple Leafs as he was traded from the Carolina Hurricanes in a deal on February 15.

This was Campbell’s second shutout this season. He previously blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on February 27. Campbell’s two previous NHL shutouts came with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2018-19 season. He first blanked the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on October 11, 2018, and then the Flames 3-0 on March 25, 2019. Interestingly, all four of Campbell’s shutouts have come against Canadian teams.

With the win, the Maple Leafs are back in first place in the North Division. At 42 points, they have a record of 20 wins, 10 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time.