Fight of the Day: Gordon Ryan vs. Marcus Buchecha

March 22, 2021

Date: September 29, 2019
Card: 2019 Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Fighting World Championship
Championship(s):
Venue: Anaheim Convention Center
Location: Anaheim, California

 

