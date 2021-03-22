Look: Blake Griffin's first dunk since 2019 is a beautiful sight

It’s been awhile since Blake Griffin was on the highlight reel — years, to be exact — so NBA fans were glued to their TV sets when he rattled the rim in his first game with the Nets.

Griffin has struggled with durability over the past few years, battling injuries, and it’s affected his game. Some have said he just doesn’t have the explosiveness and athleticism that once made him great, which is part of why the Pistons released him, but he’s out to prove otherwise.

He wasted no time doing so, either.

Griffin suited up and hit the court for the first time with his new team on Sunday night, and he gave Nets a tease of what’s to come. And sure, he only compiled two points, but they came in the most beautiful way possible — throwing down his first dunk since 2019.

BlAkE gRiFfIn DoEsNt DuNk AnYmOrE pic.twitter.com/dKjuwyoI7z — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2021

Looks like he can still has hops.