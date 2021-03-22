Report: Hawks interested in Marcus Smart, Celtics eyeing Magic's Fournier

We learned of the Celtics’ purported interest in Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic last night, courtesy of Kevin O’Connor. I had a difficult time processing this news in the morning dump, given the Celtics’ current roster make-up.

But Shams Charania of The Athletic offers some clarity:

The Hawks have expressed interest in Celtics guard Marcus Smart, sources said. Smart has played in six games since returning from a calf strain, and Celtics players understood his loss in the lineup during the month-and-a-half he sat out.

Despite the questionable shot selection, Smart remains a beloved Celtic due to his playmaking ability, remarkable defensive instincts, and, well, grit-and-balls.

But, with Smart facing free-agency after next season, the Celtics might not be able to afford his next contract.

The last thing this team needs is less grit-and-balls, but a trade involving Smart now is a sign they don’t want to lose him for nothing (an all-too-familiar feeling).

In other news:

Sources tell me and The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Sam Amick that the Celtics have interest in Gordon and have engaged in conversations with the Magic. A potential suitor for Magic sharpshooter Evan Fournier: The Celtics, sources said. Fournier is on an expiring contract worth $17.1 million.

I’ve long thought Fournier could help this team, but I’d hate to blow $17 million of the TPE for half a season. The key to maximizing the TPE is getting back a player with multiple years on his contract or someone interested in re-signing.