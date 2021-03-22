The Monday Bulletin

Combat

Combat

March 22, 2021

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Alex Martin +350 over Luis Alberto Hernandez Ramos

 

Notable New Champions:

  • EBU European Bantamweight Champion: Lee McGregor
  • BBBofC British Lightweight Champion: Maxi Hughes
  • KSW Bantamweight Champion: Sebastian Przybysz
  • WBO World Cruiserweight Champion: Lawrence Okolie
  • WBA Continental Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Billam-Smith
  • Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion: Jordan Vucenic
  • WBO International Welterweight Champion: Vergil Ortiz Jr.
  • WBA World Female Minimumweight Champion: Seneisa Estrada
  • K-1 Featherweight Champion: Tatsuya Tsubakihara
  • Combat Jiu Jitsu World Bantamweight Champion: Elias Anderson

 

Going Forward:

  1. Still a Problem: We couldn’t have gotten a clearer example of how much of a problem weight-cutting is in MMA than Julija Stoliarenko fainting on the scales…twice. There’s no simple answer for what needs to be done; more weight classes, same-day weigh-ins, sure, but at the very least something, anything, has to be done to avoid this.
  2. Official Official: Well it’s real now because Dana said so, apparently. Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially (officially) called it a career.
  3. Young Stars at Night, Were Big and Bright, Deep in the Heart of Texas: Two of boxing’s shining stars were on display Saturday night in Fort Worth. Vergil Ortiz Jr. TKO’d former world champion Maurice Hooker and Seneisa Estrada became a world champion, ending Anabel Ortiz’s seven-year reign. Both are due for very, very big things in the sport of boxing.

