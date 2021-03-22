The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Alex Martin +350 over Luis Alberto Hernandez Ramos
Notable New Champions:
- EBU European Bantamweight Champion: Lee McGregor
- BBBofC British Lightweight Champion: Maxi Hughes
- KSW Bantamweight Champion: Sebastian Przybysz
- WBO World Cruiserweight Champion: Lawrence Okolie
- WBA Continental Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Billam-Smith
- Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion: Jordan Vucenic
- WBO International Welterweight Champion: Vergil Ortiz Jr.
- WBA World Female Minimumweight Champion: Seneisa Estrada
- K-1 Featherweight Champion: Tatsuya Tsubakihara
- Combat Jiu Jitsu World Bantamweight Champion: Elias Anderson
Going Forward:
- Still a Problem: We couldn’t have gotten a clearer example of how much of a problem weight-cutting is in MMA than Julija Stoliarenko fainting on the scales…twice. There’s no simple answer for what needs to be done; more weight classes, same-day weigh-ins, sure, but at the very least something, anything, has to be done to avoid this.
- Official Official: Well it’s real now because Dana said so, apparently. Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially (officially) called it a career.
- Young Stars at Night, Were Big and Bright, Deep in the Heart of Texas: Two of boxing’s shining stars were on display Saturday night in Fort Worth. Vergil Ortiz Jr. TKO’d former world champion Maurice Hooker and Seneisa Estrada became a world champion, ending Anabel Ortiz’s seven-year reign. Both are due for very, very big things in the sport of boxing.