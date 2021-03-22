UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Mar 22/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 453 2 2 2 Max Holloway 297.5 3 3 3 Brian Ortega 247 4 4 8 Josh Emmett 203 5 5 6 Chan Sung Jung 156 6 6 Song Yadong 154.5 7 14 9 Dan Ige 124.5 8 8 Ricky Simon 112 9 9 7 Calvin Kattar 99.5 9 11 11 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 11 12 15 Edson Barboza 93 12 13 13 Shane Burgos 91.5 13 14 12 Arnold Allen 84 14 10 Brian Kelleher 75.5 15 16 16 Movsar Evloev 74.5 16 17 Lerone Murphy 74 17 19 Hakeem Dawodu 69.5 18 21 Andre Fili 66.5 19 20 Gavin Tucker 60.5 20 22 14 Bryce Mitchell 60 20 22 Ricardo Ramos 60 22 18 Darren Elkins 55 23 25 Mirsad Bektic 54 24 26 Giga Chikadze 53.5 25 42 Charles Jourdain 49 26 29 Cub Swanson 48 26 29 Ilia Topuria 48 28 38 Julian Erosa 47 28 28 Makwan Amirkhani 47 30 32 Damon Jackson 40.5 31 35 Daniel Pineda 36 31 35 Mike Grundy 36 31 33 Nate Landwehr 36 34 34 Charles Rosa 32.5 35 37 Alex Caceres 31 36 38 Billy Quarantillo 30 36 38 L’udovit Klein 30 38 45 Darrick Minner 27.5 38 51 Jared Gordon 27.5 40 42 Kyle Nelson 27 40 42 Zubaira Tukhugov 27 42 46 Seung Woo Choi 24.5 42 46 Shane Young 24.5 44 48 Danny Henry 23.5 45 49 Jordan Griffin 22.5 46 50 Omar Morales 22 47 51 Douglas Silva de Andrade 21.5 48 53 Chase Hooper 14 49 54 Mike Trizano 13 50 55 Youssef Zalal 10.5 51 56 Nad Narimani 7.5 52 57 Austin Lingo 5 52 57 Bill Algeo 5 52 57 Jamall Emmers 5 52 57 Ode Osbourne 5 52 57 Timur Valiev 5 57 57 Danny Chavez 4.5 57 63 Kai Kamaka III 4.5 57 63 Sean Woodson 4.5 60 65 Chris Fishgold 4 61 66 Vince Morales 3.5 62 67 Jamey Simmons 0 62 67 Jerome Rivera 0 62 67 Johnny Munoz 0 62 67 Joshua Culibao 0 62 67 Kevin Croom 0 62 NR Marcelo Rojo 0 62 67 Martin Day 0 62 67 Steve Garcia 0 62 67 T.J. Brown 0 62 67 T.J. Laramie 0

