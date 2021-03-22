What Equipment Is Required To Play Field Hockey Safely?

Sports equipment refers to the clothing, items, and gear that are required to play the game with a minimum safety risk. Every sport has a risk of injury. Some sports have a high risk of injury this is why they require more equipment. Other sports can be played with almost no equipment like table tennis because they do not have a very high risk of injury.

But if you want the total hockey experience you will need the proper equipment to keep you safe. Some of the equipment helps to protect your physical extremities. Other equipment helps make sure that you can successfully carry out all of the sport’s tactics necessary for the game.

What Is The Necessary Field Hockey Equipment?

This is the equipment that is necessary to play the game. For example, everybody knows you can’t play badminton without a net, racquet, and shuttlecock. In this section, we highlight the equipment that is necessary to play the game safely.

Hockey Shoes & Socks Hockey Gloves Shin Pads Shin Liners Mouth Guard Hockey Stick Grip Tape Ball Goalie Helmet Padded Goalie Shorts Goalie Chest Protector Goalie Arms & Elbow Protector

These are all the equipment the players need to play the game safely. This list does not include the equipment required by the umpires and referees to safely officiate the game.

Field Hockey Sticks

Ask to see some beginner’s hockey sticks for children just learning to play the game. Invest in more expensive professional hockey sticks after the child develops a level of skill and interest in the game. Seasoned players should use proper professional hockey sticks if they want to be able to compete successfully with their adversaries. Players can up their game and increase their chances of winning if their rivals are not using professional hockey sticks.

Field Hockey Gloves, Shin, & Mouth Guards

Every player will need to use all of this protective equipment to make sure they do not suffer any injuries while participating in the game. The legs and shins are the area of the body that can be hit by another player’s hockey stick unintentionally. Players need to wear shin guards if they want to avoid the likelihood of broken bones due to accidentally getting hit by another player’s hockey stick.

The mouth guard protects players if the ball hits their face. A player’s teeth might break if they are hit in the face without the protection of a mouthguard. The hands have the greatest impact since the players run around with the stick in their hands. Players will not get blisters in their hands if they are wearing gloves while playing hockey.

Goalie Equipment

The goalie needs to wear the most protective equipment to make sure they do not get hurt while defending the team’s goal. The goalie helmet is one of the most important pieces of equipment because it secures the goalie’s head. Similarly, padded goalie shorts are important because they protect the goalie’s vital organs.

Final Runaround

Field hockey is an extremely competitive sport as long as it is played with the proper safety equipment. Some players shun these conventions and play with a complete disregard for their safety and the safety of other players. Steer clear of such people because they only want to promote violence instead of good sportsmanship.