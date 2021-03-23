Connor Hellebuyck records 21st career NHL shutout

Expectations were high this year for Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. That is what happens when you win the Vezina Trophy the season before. So far this season, Hellebuyck has shown signs of inconsistency, but on Monday performed admirably in a commanding 4-0 Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks for his first shutout of the season and the 21st shutout of his National Hockey League career.

Hellebuyck, a native of Commerce, MI, made 22 saves for the shutout. He had nine saves in the first period, six saves in the second period, and seven saves in the third period. Three Canucks led the team in shots on goal with three each. They were defensemen Jordie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia, and Travis Hamonic of Saint Malo, Manitoba, along with rookie left winger Nils Hoglander of Bocktrask, Sweden.

Offensively for the Jets on Monday, Adam Lowry of St. Louis, MO led the team with two goals and was the only player to have a multi-point game. The other Jets’ goal scorers were Paul Stastny of Quebec City, Quebec, and captain Blake Wheeler of Plymouth, MN.

In 2020-21 so far, Hellebuyck has a record of 14 wins, nine regulation losses, and two losses in extra time. He has a goals-against-average of 2.72, and a save percentage of .913.

Once in Hellebuyck’s NHL career, he has had the most shutouts in a single season. He had six shutouts in 2019-20. Also last year he led the NHL in saves with 1656.

Interestingly, Hellebuyck has played only one fewer game in 2020-21 than he did in his rookie season of 2015-16. However, this season he has had to make 707 saves in 25 games in 2020-21, compared to only 627 saves in 26 games in 2021-22.

The Jets are currently in third place in the North Division with 40 points. They have a record of 19 wins, 11 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time.