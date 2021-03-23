How Surfing Has Grown and Become Popular

How many of you are fond of surfing? Well, many of you would respond with a big YES. However, not everyone knows how it all started and how it has become such a vast sport today. Sources say that surfing marks its presence in Polynesia. Many old pictures narrate the story of surfing carried out during the old ages. However, the exact time of its origin isn’t known even today. Yet, it was first observed by the Europeans on a ship in Tahiti back in 1767.

Some myth even says that the chief of tribes in Polynesia used to be a good surfer. In other words, a top surfer is highly eligible to lead the tribe/community.

Not many of you know that the trend of surfing has reached the winter season as well. Today, people have started surfing on the waves during winter, which has taken it to an all-new level. Surfing isn’t just a summer sport anymore. Instead, it’s crazy in winter has equally increased and invites countless people to the shore of the sea for enjoyment.

If you are a newbie, it’s essential to acknowledge the benefits of surfing in winter. Here are its benefits.

Best Waves

Numerous countries worldwide have winter season as one of the best times when waves transform into an awesome platform for surfing. Interestingly, surfing has the highest enjoyment level when you witness high and powerful waves on the coast.

During summer, the waves are appropriate for a pro-surfer. Hence people stay excited for the winter surfing to challenge the waves with full enjoyment.

Fewer Crowds

Yeah! Winter is one of the best times for surfing when you won’t see heavy traffic on the coast. Hence, you can enjoy every single moment surfing on the waves and get the most out of it. Summer surfing has become common nowadays, and that’s why you will witness countless Homo sapiens surrounding the coast for surfing. Less crowd is yet another significant reason why people are more loving winter surfing.

Best Time for Practice

As mentioned above, summer waves are majorly for beginners; hence you need higher waves to practice pro-level skills. Winter is the best time when you get big waves to practice and improvise your surfing skills. So, if you are looking forward to improving your surfing skills, winter is the best time to sharpen your skills and enter the PRO category.

Now you have a strong reason why surfing has grown its demand and popularity. It’s time to know that different types of surfing boards are available in the market. Before making your first purchase, you must consider reading some of the finest resources on finding the best surfboards.

Below are the most common surfing board types that you must know before you select a surfboard.

Shortboard

Big Wave Gun Surfboard (Big Wave Board)

Longboard Surfboard

Fish Surfboard

Funboard (Fun Shape Surfboard)

Stand-up Paddle Board

Are you ready to rock and roll on the sea waves and enjoy surfing?