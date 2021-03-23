Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Grizzlies in OT despite super effort from Jeff Teague…wait, what?

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Memphis Grizzlies broke a 10-game losing streak to the Celtics tonight, winning 132-126 in overtime, despite Jeff Teague having a throwback performance of 26 points (6 of them in the OT), 10 of 12 shooting, and 6 assists.

Key to the game was the Grizzlies’ dominance inside. They scored 80 (!) points in the paint by relentlessly attacking the rim, and ruled the rebounds, 54-43, including 17 offensive boards.

The Cs were down 10 in the fourth but tied it in the final seconds on a a Daniel Theis dunk off a Marcus Smart lob. The Celtics might have won it in regulation, but they missed four free throws down the stretch.

In overtime, the Grizzlies took a 5-point lead on a Grayson Allen three, then ran off most of the final minute with a possession where they twice got offensive rebounds.

Besides Teague, the Celtics got 27 points, 9 boards and 5 assists from Jaylen Brown and 17 points and 4 blocks from Robert Williams off the bench. Memphis was led by 29 points and 9 assists from Ja Morant, 24/7/7 from Dillon Brooks, and 16 points and 19 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas.

The Celtics knew they’d be without Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford. However, less than an hour before tipoff, this gut punch happened.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Memphis: Jayson Tatum (illness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 23, 2021

The Celtics got off to a strong start.

Smart with two early 3's and the #Celtics look energetic. 13-4. #Grizzlies — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 23, 2021

Teague, handed the keys, has been aggressive. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 23, 2021

Look at the energy from Boston's bench. They're vibing tonight. pic.twitter.com/CgkRwikY0i — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 23, 2021

End of 1Q: Celtics 30, Grizzlies 24

☘️ 9 AST on 12 FG

☘️ Smart: 9 PTS, 3 REB

🐻 Morant: 6 PTS, 3 AST — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 23, 2021

Second quarter:

#Grizzlies begin 2Q 8-for-9 FG, as they are going at Javonte Green, using his aggression against him. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 23, 2021

#Grizzlies tightening up their P&R defense and hitting everything. Waiting for this one to go off the rails. Memphis 13-of-17 in the 2nd. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) March 23, 2021

👀 Grizzlies 2nd quarter, 28 of 36 points scored in the paint. But Celtics still lead. pic.twitter.com/UBarfleWJp — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) March 23, 2021

Celtics lead 65-60 at the half Teague – 13 points

Smart – 12 points

Theis – 10 points

Celtics – 12-19 three-pointers

Celtics – 17 assists on 23 baskets Morant – 12 points

Brooks – 12 points

Bane – 10 points

Grizzlies – 4-15 three-pointers

Grizzlies – 4 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 23, 2021

Third quarter, Grizzlies continued their assault inside, and Ja got everyone’s attention.

Temetrius Jamel Morant. What a baller. pic.twitter.com/tNRffrQy9p — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 23, 2021

Already said "damn" about 4 times reacting to Ja this quarter https://t.co/th2HRORiGa — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 23, 2021

Ja Morant, all 6-foot-3 of him, is out here throwing down Rob Williams-type dunks😳 pic.twitter.com/Doe0xybOAk — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 23, 2021

Just a wild stat: The Grizzlies lead the Celtics 68-30 in points in the paint. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) March 23, 2021

Grizzlies lead 94-86 after three Brown – 17 points

Teague – 14 points

Smart – 12 points

Celtics – 15-28 three-pointers

Celtics – 12 turnovers Morant – 21 points

Valanciunas – 14 points

Brooks – 14 points

Grizzlies – 7-22 three-pointers

Grizzlies – 68 PITP — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 23, 2021

Fourth quarter:

I want the Celtics to win this game but the level of ball movement and offense moving off ball is encouraging in the 2nd game of a B2B. — Play the kids, Brad (@csl_duke) March 23, 2021

BIIGGG PLAYYY FROM THEISSS!!! pic.twitter.com/050e7SBCim — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 23, 2021

Overtime:

Teague doing it all in OT#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/5ckPc646Ji — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 23, 2021

Hard to celebrate Teague buckets when you know Memphis is about to score as you’re typing — JJ ☘️ (@JJ_Boston_) March 23, 2021

That Smart 3-pointer was a very bad decision lol — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) March 23, 2021

Down four, 31.0 seconds left, the Celtics lose a guy on an inbounds play who does nothing but stand in one spot. Then give up an offensive rebound after Brooks misses. pic.twitter.com/ez5oiTgqTI — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 23, 2021

Brad Stevens: “There was a point in time during the second and the third where stops — we weren’t getting any.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 23, 2021

Celtics fall to the Grizzlies 132-126 Brown: 27pts, 9rebs, 5asts

Teague: 26pts, 6asts

R. Williams: 17pts, 6rebs, 4asts, 4blks Morant: 29pts, 9asts, 5rebs

Brooks: 24pts, 7rebs, 7asts

Valanciunas: 16pts, 19rebs — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 23, 2021

Box score