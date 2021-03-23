Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Grizzlies in OT despite super effort from Jeff Teague…wait, what?

March 23, 2021 12:38 am

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Memphis Grizzlies broke a 10-game losing streak to the Celtics tonight, winning 132-126 in overtime, despite Jeff Teague having a throwback performance of 26 points (6 of them in the OT), 10 of 12 shooting, and 6 assists.

Key to the game was the Grizzlies’ dominance inside. They scored 80 (!) points in the paint by relentlessly attacking the rim, and ruled the rebounds, 54-43, including 17 offensive boards.

The Cs were down 10 in the fourth but tied it in the final seconds on a a Daniel Theis dunk off a Marcus Smart lob. The Celtics might have won it in regulation, but they missed four free throws down the stretch.

In overtime, the Grizzlies took a 5-point lead on a Grayson Allen three, then ran off most of the final minute with a possession where they twice got offensive rebounds.

Besides Teague, the Celtics got 27 points, 9 boards and 5 assists from Jaylen Brown and 17 points and 4 blocks from Robert Williams off the bench. Memphis was led by 29 points and 9 assists from Ja Morant, 24/7/7 from Dillon Brooks, and 16 points and 19 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas.

The Celtics knew they’d be without Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford. However, less than an hour before tipoff, this gut punch happened.

The Celtics got off to a strong start.

Second quarter:

Third quarter, Grizzlies continued their assault inside, and Ja got everyone’s attention.

Fourth quarter:

Overtime:

Box score

