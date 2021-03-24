Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Bucks, 121-119, in tale of two halves

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

It was the worst of times, it was the best of times, but in the end it was the worst again. The Celtics lost to the Bucks, 121-119, after playing a terrible first half, trailing by as many as 25 in the third quarter, then mounting a furious rally that ended with Daniel Theis missing a wide open 3 at the buzzer.

The Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown (24 points), Kemba Walker (23) and Jayson Tatum (18 points on an off-night shooting). Jeff Teague had another good performance with 15 points off the bench.

On the Bucks’ side, Boston smothered Giannis Antetokounmpo (just 13 points and 5 turnovers), but got killed by everyone else. Khris Middleton, as usual, had 27 points, 8 of them in the fourth quarter when the Bucks were cold. They also got an unexpected 21 points from Bobby Portis, and 17 each from Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez.

The Celts made 19 threes to Milwaukee’s 17 and had 24 assists to the Bucks’ 19, but were hurt just enough by the free throw difference: 10 of 10 versus 14 of 20.

The Celtics are now two games under .500 and play in Milwaukee again on Friday.

Jaylen and Theis carried the offense early…

Jaylen is doing everything right now — Erin (@erinava) March 24, 2021

…yet the refs weren’t impressed.

I respect nba refs as much as they respect Daniel Theis — Micah Sharon (@MicahSharon2013) March 24, 2021

I’m tired of Jaylen being hit on made threes and getting no call — Earnest Cs Fan Man 👁 (@Riffs_Man) March 24, 2021

Bucks lead 35-30 after one Brown – 14 points

Theis – 8 points

Smart – 4 assists

Celtics – 54.3% shooting

Celtics – 2 turnovers Lopez – 9 points

Portis – 7 points

Bucks – 5-10 three-pointers

Bucks – 1 turnover — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 25, 2021

Jaylen Brown/Daniel Theis: 9/13 FG

Rest of Celtics: 3/10 FG. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 25, 2021

Second quarter, tough moment for Semi Ojeleye, who was hit by a hard pick and left for the night with a hip contusion. Refs didn’t call a foul, though they could have.

Incredible that Celtics can get killed on the court and it’s a play on — GGNic (@bostoncrp09) March 25, 2021

Beyond that, the Celtics were being abused on defense.

Celtics shot 51.1 percent in the first half and are down by 13.

Just one free throw, and defensive effort was pretty bad. A lot of sagging shoulders. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 25, 2021

Celtics trail the Bucks 70-59 at the half Brown: 14pts (6-of-9), 6rebs

Tatum: 8pts (4-of-9), 4rebs

Theis: 8pts, 1blk

BOS: 51.1% FG, FTs: 1/1 Middleton: 15pts (6-of-12), 5rebs

Portis: 15pts

Holiday: 9pts

MIL: 50%FG, FTs: 8/10 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 25, 2021

The Celtics shot 51 percent from the field, hit 10 3s, and trail by 11 because the Bucks went over 50 from the field and 3 and scored 70 points in the first half. Yes, Boston has had lots of injuries, but C’s have also looked like a .500 team all season no matter who has played. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 25, 2021

Third quarter began with a Bucks 9-0 run that blew the lead out to 20. All the Celtics’ bad habits were on display.

Smart overhelps when Tatum is guarding Jrue on the block… Jrue kicks out for an open 3 for the Bucks. — Play the kids, Brad (@csl_duke) March 25, 2021

#celtics. Dig deep time. Or give up on the SEASON. You decide. — Mike Ewing 🇺🇸 (@mike_ewing) March 25, 2021

Yikes, guys. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 25, 2021

So many defensive lapses. Random Bobby Portis double by Kemba = another layup for Bucks — RyanBB (@GreenTeamer247) March 25, 2021

But there was some hope…

Celtics continue to fight. From a 25-point deficit down to 12, Celtics trailing the Bucks, 93-81 w/2:11 left in Q3 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 25, 2021

Tatum would not be denied 💪🏽#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/KMZacnOXOQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Bucks lead 100-86 after three Walker – 20 points

Brown – 16 points

Tatum – 12 points

Celtics – 13-35 three-pointers

Celtics – 13 turnovers Middleton – 19 points

Portis – 18 points

Lopez – 15 points

Bucks – 15-28 three-pointers

Bucks – 10 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 25, 2021

Fourth quarter.

Grant’s layup cuts the #Celtics deficit to 11 as trey trail the #Bucks 105-94 with 8:53 left to play — CausewayStreet (@CausewayStreet) March 25, 2021

Jeff Teague (Celtics best 3-point shooter this season) has 10 points on 4/6 shooting (2/3 from 3) and is +12 in 15 minutes despite Boston trailing by 11. #BleedGreen #Celtics — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) March 25, 2021

Great pass by Smart. Celtics down just 8. Defensive effort has picked way up in the second half. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 25, 2021

Impressive full-court pass from Marcus Smart here. Celtics trail by eight with 4:51 left. pic.twitter.com/OgPv5df3l2 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 25, 2021

Noted Celtics-Killer Khris Middleton currently killing the Celtics — Cameron (@CTabatabaie) March 25, 2021

An 11-4 run got the Celtics within 6.

Big Shot Brown#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/zQEsHXVX9Q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Tatum hard to the basket for the and-1!#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/LFDWbLtm7K — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Then 2.

Bucks lead Celtics, 121-119. Timeout, Boston w/2 ticks left, Celtics ball. — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 25, 2021

C'mon, basketball gods, this should have gone in… pic.twitter.com/BzGU66layE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

It feels like the Celtics lost two games tonight. One by blowout, the other in heartbreaking fashion. — Colin McDonough (@McDTwin2) March 25, 2021

Bucks 121, Celtics 119

-It was the 6th loss in the last 8 for Boston (21-23).

-The Celtics were down 25 in the 3rd and nearly completed the comeback, but a three-pointer from Daniel Theis at the buzzer was off the mark.

-Jaylen Brown: 24 points.

-Next up: Fri. at MIL, 7:30 p.m. — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) March 25, 2021

🦌 Bucks 121 ☘️ Celtics 119 😯 Boston rallied from 25 down

🤦🏻‍♂️ Theis, Smart, Kemba miss late chances to tie or go ahead

⏰ 17 hours to the trade deadline

🔙 Rematch on Friday — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 25, 2021

