Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Bucks, 121-119, in tale of two halves

March 24, 2021 10:58 pm

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

It was the worst of times, it was the best of times, but in the end it was the worst again. The Celtics lost to the Bucks, 121-119, after playing a terrible first half, trailing by as many as 25 in the third quarter, then mounting a furious rally that ended with Daniel Theis missing a wide open 3 at the buzzer.

The Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown (24 points), Kemba Walker (23) and Jayson Tatum (18 points on an off-night shooting). Jeff Teague had another good performance with 15 points off the bench.

On the Bucks’ side, Boston smothered Giannis Antetokounmpo (just 13 points and 5 turnovers), but got killed by everyone else. Khris Middleton, as usual, had 27 points, 8 of them in the fourth quarter when the Bucks were cold. They also got an unexpected 21 points from Bobby Portis, and 17 each from Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez.

The Celts made 19 threes to Milwaukee’s 17 and had 24 assists to the Bucks’ 19, but were hurt just enough by the free throw difference: 10 of 10 versus 14 of 20.

The Celtics are now two games under .500 and play in Milwaukee again on Friday.

Jaylen and Theis carried the offense early…

…yet the refs weren’t impressed.

Second quarter, tough moment for Semi Ojeleye, who was hit by a hard pick and left for the night with a hip contusion. Refs didn’t call a foul, though they could have.

Beyond that, the Celtics were being abused on defense.

Third quarter began with a Bucks 9-0 run that blew the lead out to 20. All the Celtics’ bad habits were on display.

But there was some hope…

Fourth quarter.

An 11-4 run got the Celtics within 6.

Then 2.

Box score

