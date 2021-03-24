Eagles patiently add new free agent pieces

The Eagles are in a classic Baltimore Ravens mode now, as they refuse to jump at over-priced free agent offers, preferring instead to wait it out and allow the market to settle. That’s the patented “Ozzie” method.

So far it seems to be paying off, as division rivals succumb to the temptation to make overvalued splash moves. For example, the Giants reached a deal with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, a source confirmed, filling a big hole on the team’s roster. The deal is for three years and $39 million with $26.5 million guaranteed, according to a source.

“We’re looking for guys that we think fit our scheme, that we think fit our culture, and we think have an opportunity to be here as we kind of build this thing back,” GM Howie Roseman said. “If there’s an opportunity to improve our team, we’re going to look at that. We’re continuing to do that. I would say if the fit’s right, we’ll do it.”

Right fit also implies “right price”…

So far the price is right on these new additions:

• S Andrew Adams – The Eagles agreed to terms on a contract with the veteran safety, who was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.