Gameday 33: Penguins vs. Sabres

Penguins (19-11-2) vs. Sabres (6-20-4)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, March 11 | 8:00PM Eastern

NBCSN

The Penguins look to get back into the win column against some soft competition, as they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to PPG for a Wednesday night, nationally televised tilt.

The Pens split a weekend doubleheader with the Devils, posting a 3-1 victory on Saturday and eeking out a point in a 2-1 OT loss on Sunday.

Jarry between the pipes again, and let’s just say, for a team missing it’s 2nd and 3rd centres, the ZAR/McCann/Kap line is exciting.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Aston-Reese – McCann – Kapanen

Rodrigues – Jankowski – Tanev

Angello – Gaudreau – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Sabres are comically bad. They’ve amassed just 6 wins and 16 points in their first 30 games of the abbreviated schedule.

Sam Reinhart leads the team with 20 points (11G, 9A) and Jack Eichel, despite having been out of the lineup for weeks, still leads them in the assists department with 16.

Dustin Tokarski, the fourth goalie to appear in game action, gets his second start of the year guarding the Buffalo crease.

Forwards

Hall – Cozens – Reinhart

Olofsson – Staal – Thompson

Skinner – Lazar – Mittelstadt

Asplund – Eakin – Sheahan

Defense

Bryson – Ristolainen

Dahlin – Miller

Jokiharju – Montour

In Net

Tokarski

ICE Cold Fact: When you’re on your grind, night and day…. Nobody wants to be involved. When you secure that substantial bag 💼 and people hear about it… Now everyone wants in. Never fails. pic.twitter.com/OaINeImyBK — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 23, 2021

Go Pens.