Sammy Watkins flirting with the Ravens

As reported by the “Late For Work” team at the Ravens’ official website, Sammy Watkins has given the team a “definite maybe”…
And despite reportedly leaving Baltimore without a deal, the Ravens are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins after a “good visit,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported that Watkins was with the Ravens on Tuesday and is visiting the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. He also said that Watkins has drawn interest from the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.
The Ravens haven’t signed a free-agent receiver this offseason, but reportedly had interest in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kenny Golladay.
What could this mean for a potential deal?
More times than not, when a FA leaves your facility without signing a contract, he’s not coming back. We’ll see if that’s the case with Sammy Watkins, but sounds like Ravens liked what they saw/heard. The door is certainly still open there.
When the Ravens want a receiver in free agency, they typically don’t let him leave the building. When they signed Steve Smith Sr. to a three-year deal in 2014, he reportedly had interest from other teams.
“His time with the Rams and Chiefs reinforced the belief Watkins is likely most effective at this stage as a second option, which makes a fit with the Ravens affordable, but doesn’t quite answer Baltimore’s prolonged need for a No. 1 target,” NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote. “Watkins would pair well with speedster Marquise Brown, though, perhaps opening Baltimore’s passing offense, which has lagged behind its dominant rushing attack in the last two seasons.
“It’s not a dream scenario for the Ravens, but it might be most ideal considering their financial position ($12.4 million in cap space, per Over The Cap) and nature of their offense. Instead of adding a big name at receiver, a complementary piece could end up being exactly what Baltimore needs. We’ll learn whether the Ravens and Watkins believe a pairing is in their best interest.”
“The story is not over,” The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker added. “With cheaper options such as T.Y. Hilton and Sammy Watkins still available, the Ravens might make a move if the price is right. If they don’t, fans will have good reason to shake their heads.
“The opportunity was there to improve one of the team’s weakest position groups, but the pebble remains in the shoe for reasons that go beyond mere dollars and cents.”