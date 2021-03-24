Sammy Watkins flirting with the Ravens

As reported by the “Late For Work” team at the Ravens’ official website, Sammy Watkins has given the team a “definite maybe”…

And despite reportedly leaving Baltimore without a deal, the Ravens are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins after a “good visit,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Watkins was with the Ravens on Tuesday and is visiting the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. He also said that Watkins has drawn interest from the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.