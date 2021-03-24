Vicente Luque Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 21 Finale – Jul 12/15 – L (Graves) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Hassan) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – W (Herrera) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – W (Urbina) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Muhammad) – $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – L (Edwards) – $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Price) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – W (Laprise) – $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – W (Turner) – $81,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Barberena) – $137,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Krantz) – $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – W (Perry) – $176,000 ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Thompson) – $150,000 ($90,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Price) – $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1/20 – W (Brown) – $216,000 ($93,000 to show, $93,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,480,500