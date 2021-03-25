5 Golf Cart Maintenance Tips for Summer

The onset of summer brings brighter and warmer days that are ideal for spending more time outdoors. Whether you’re a hobbyist or professional golf player, chances are you look forward to early summer mornings on the weekends.

There’s nothing more invigorating and refreshing than hitting the golf course at the crack of dawn to practice your moves. But the scorching heat and humidity of summer can take a toll on your equipment and paraphernalia, particularly the golf cart.

Whether you use your golf cart to carry your equipment on the field or even for a regular short-distance commute, it’s essential to maintain your vehicle in its prime shape. This is particularly crucial in summer because the searing sun rays can damage its paint, tires, batteries, and other components.

The good news is that taking care of your golf cart during summer is neither expensive nor complicated. You just have to be proactive enough to watch out for any potential issues and get them fixed.

In this blog, we’ve outlined a few useful tips to keep your golf cart running throughout the sweltering summers. Let’s take a look.

1. Don’t Ignore The Scheduled Maintenance

Just like any other vehicle, you need to take your golf cart for regular maintenance and repair. You can either ask your local dealer for professional repair services or click here to check out the services offered by Golf Trolleys UK.

Even if your golf cart isn’t showing any apparent signs of wear and tear right now, it’s a good idea to take it for thorough maintenance and check at the start of summer. It’ll help identify any potential issues with internal components, such as wiring and suspension, that could worsen during summer.

2. Watch the Batteries

Batteries are the driving force behind your golf cart. So, you must ensure that they’re fully charged and in proper working condition. One of the most common problems you’re going to face during summer is low water levels in the battery. This is because the extreme heat can cause water from the batteries to evaporate.

Nevertheless, maintaining the optimal battery water level is crucial to keep your golf cart running. Otherwise the battery might start self-discharging and possibly stop working altogether. That’s why it is a good idea to check the water level in your battery every week.

If you notice that the electrodes aren’t completely submerged in water, charge the battery before pouring enough distilled water to cover the electrodes. The water level should be ¼” to ½” above the electrodes.

Also, this is a good time to check the battery connections. Remove any traces of rust, dirt, or debris. If you aren’t well-versed with the mechanics, you should consult an experienced mechanic to inspect and repair the connections.

3. Check the Air Pressure in Tires

Every golf cart needs a manufacturer-recommended level of air pressure for optimal tire function. Unfortunately, the air pressure can abruptly rise or fall due to changes in ambient temperatures. If the tires have low air pressure and you try riding it at the peak of summer, it could cause the tires to burst.

The best way to avoid such mishaps is to conduct a weekly or fortnightly inspection of the tires. Read the owner’s manual to find the manufacturer-recommended air pressure level. If the tires have lower air pressure, get them immediately refilled. Also, if any tire shows extensive signs of wear and tear, you should consider getting it replaced.

4. Protect the Paint

What’s the one thing you never forget to do when you have to step out in the sun? If you’re like most people, you don’t venture into the outdoors without applying some sunscreen lotion. While there’s no sunscreen lotion for golf carts, you still have to protect it from the blistering rays of the sun.

Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight can cause its paint to fade and wither. That’s why it is essential to keep your cart in a garage or under the shade when you’re not using it. Also, you should give it a good wash once in a while and apply a protective layer of wax to prevent sun damage.

5. Use It With Care

This one is a no-brainer. Nevertheless, many golf cart owners make the mistake of loading it with too much equipment or riding the vehicle when it’s not in good shape. It’s wiser to check the tires, brakes, batteries, and other components every time you’re planning to take the cart out. Also, watch out for any signs of physical damage or performance issues and get them fixed at the earliest.

What techniques are you using to take care of your golf cart during summer? Share your suggestions in the comments section below.