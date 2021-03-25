Andrew Copp registers first four-goal game of 2020-21 NHL season

For the first time in the 2020-21 National Hockey League regular season, a player scored four goals in a game. That is what Andrew Copp of Ann Arbor, MI accomplished on Wednesday in a 5-1 Winnipeg Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks. It was also the first hat trick in Copp’s NHL career.

Copp began the scoring at 5:53 of the second period on the power play with a goal from Neal Pionk of Omaha, NE and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec. Copp then scored at 10:50 of the second period on the power play with a game-winning goal from Mathieu Perreault of Drummondville, Quebec and Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark to put the Jets up 2-0.

After the Jets went up 3-0, Copp scored twice in the third period. He registered his hat trick at 15:50 with an unassisted marker into an empty net to put Winnipeg up 4-0, and then put the Jets up 5-0 with a goal from Mason Appleton of Green Bay, WI and Adam Lowry of St. Louis, MO at with two minutes and 26 seconds left in the contest. Copp’s fourth goal came with Thatcher Demko back in the net, as the game at that point was out of reach for the Canucks.

Copp was the only player in the game that registered more than one point. Nine other Jets got on the scoresheet, with Mark Scheifele scoring a goal, and eight other Jets picking up an assist.

In 33 games this season, Copp has 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. He is a +3 with 10 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one game-winning goal, 70 shots on goal, 56 faceoff wins, 27 blocked shots, 42 hits, 10 takeaways and 15 giveaways.

With the win, the Jets are now in a three-way tie for first place in the North Division with the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Oilers were to play Wednesday in Montreal, but the game was postponed because two Canadiens are in COVID-19 protocol.