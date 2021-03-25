Celtics whiff on Aaron Gordon, trade Daniel Theis to Bulls for cap relief

After securing Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier for two 2nd-round picks (and Jeff Teague), the day only got worse for the Celtics.

First, they lost out on Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick to the Magic for Aaron Gordon, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/VWMUVCokeS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

According to the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, “the Celtics offered a young player and a first-round pick, and were prepared to offer another draft pick to sweeten the deal, but Orlando moved on before that was possible.”

Adding Fournier meant the Celtics needed to remove one player and about $2 million to stay out of the luxury tax. See ya, Carsen Edwards?

Mo Wagner goes to the Celtics, per sources. https://t.co/TPrzW9WqEd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Ouch. The Celtics were likely going to lose Theis to free-agency in the off-season, but moving him in a salary dump for Mo Wagner hurts. Javonte Green was also sent to Chicago. Someone named Luke Kornitz is also coming to Boston. Let’s hope the silver lining in this deal is more minutes for Rob Williams.

The Magic will receive Jeff Teague and two second-round picks from the Celtics to complete the Evan Fournier trade, league sources tell @JaredWeissNBA and me. Teague has been told he doesn’t have to report to the Magic and will be waived by the Magic, per a league source. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) March 25, 2021

Other element with Evan Fournier addition: If Celtics don't re-sign him this offseason, they will have the ability to create…you guessed it…another sizable TPE in a sign-and-trade since they get his Bird Rights as part of the deal. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 25, 2021

We’re feeling the sting of losing out on Gordon and dumping Theis, but the addition of Fornier will be a significant boost for the bench.

You’re going to hear a lot of noise about what Danny didn’t do today, but the Celtics are only going to turn around this season when Tatum, Brown, Kemba, and Smart elevate their play on both ends.