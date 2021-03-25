Celtics whiff on Aaron Gordon, trade Daniel Theis to Bulls for cap relief

Celtics

March 25, 2021 4:52 pm

After securing Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier for two 2nd-round picks (and Jeff Teague), the day only got worse for the Celtics.

First, they lost out on Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

According to the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, “the Celtics offered a young player and a first-round pick, and were prepared to offer another draft pick to sweeten the deal, but Orlando moved on before that was possible.”

Adding Fournier meant the Celtics needed to remove one player and about $2 million to stay out of the luxury tax. See ya, Carsen Edwards?

Ouch. The Celtics were likely going to lose Theis to free-agency in the off-season, but moving him in a salary dump for Mo Wagner hurts. Javonte Green was also sent to Chicago. Someone named Luke Kornitz is also coming to Boston. Let’s hope the silver lining in this deal is more minutes for Rob Williams.

We’re feeling the sting of losing out on Gordon and dumping Theis, but the addition of Fornier will be a significant boost for the bench.

You’re going to hear a lot of noise about what Danny didn’t do today, but the Celtics are only going to turn around this season when Tatum, Brown, Kemba, and Smart elevate their play on both ends.

