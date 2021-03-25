Crackstreams World Figure Skating Championships 2021 Live Streaming Reddit - Schedule, Time, date, Results, Venue, and News

Crackstreams World Figure Skating Championships 2021 Live Stream Reddit: In ice dance, four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France chose not to compete due to an inability to properly prepare amid the pandemic. In their absence, Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock, and Evan Bates are among the gold-medal contenders.

2021 World Figure Skating Championships Live Streaming Schedule

Day Competition Time (ET) Network Wednesday Women’s Short 5-11 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM | SKATE ORDER Women’s Short 9-11 a.m. NBCSN | LIVE STREAM Pairs’ Short 1:30-6 p.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM | SKATE ORDER Thursday Pairs’ Short 1:30-3 a.m.* NBCSN | STREAM Men’s Short 6-11:30 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM | SKATE ORDER Pairs’ Free 1:10-5 p.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM | SKATE ORDER Pairs’ Free 3-5 p.m. NBCSN | LIVE STREAM Men’s Short 5-7 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM Friday Rhythm Dance 5:45-11 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM Women’s Free 1-5 p.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM | SKATE ORDER Women’s Free 2:30-5 p.m. NBCSN | LIVE STREAM Rhythm Dance 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.* NBCSN | STREAM Saturday Men’s Free 6-10 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM Free Dance 12-3:30 p.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAM Men’s Free 2-4 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM Free Dance 4-6 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM Women’s Free 8 p.m.** NBC April 11 Recap 3 p.m.* NBC

World Figure Skating Championships 2021 Live Stream Channels – Official

As it is quite evident from the schedule table that we have mentioned above that there are only two official Livestream broadcasters of the US Figure Skating Championship 2021. Here we are expanding the information on the official methods as well as associated platforms that you can use to watch the live stream of the sport.

Peacock Premium

If we speak about live streaming strictly then Peacock Premium service is the only live streaming service that you can use to watch the games. It’s available for a price of 5 USD. It is highly regionally restricted and one would need a good quality VPN to access the content from most of the parts of the world. Do keep this in mind while purchasing the subscription in case you are not from the USA.

NBCSN

NBCSN is a pretty decent live streaming service available at a price of 84.99 USD per year for the package that covers all the sports live streams. You would want to check the pricing part for a single event as it could prove to be expensive on that part. Again if you are not in the coverage area you might need to buy a VPN service additionally.

NBC

NBC is a very well known platform for sports lovers. It’s not that expensive to subscribe also. The plan that would cover the US Figure Skating events Livestream and will cost you around 9.99 USD per month. This is a pretty decent price by every comparison. Again regional restrictions might apply that is something a VPN can fix.

Youtube TV

When it comes to sports live streaming then nothing ever beats the good old Youtube TV. For 64.99 USD a month you get every channel you can imagine including the ones that will be live streaming the present event. What’s more, you also get unlimited DVR space along with 6 device access, that means your entire family can enjoy a gamut of entertainment and even record all of it. It’s only available in the US and some other nearby countries, so it’s better to use a VPN here too.

If you wish to watch the live stream of US Figure skating 2021 for free then create an account of Reddit, join the relevant subreddits and soon you will get links that will allow you to watch the live stream of the games free of cost. It’s that simple.

Men

Jason Brown

Nathan Chen (Defending champion)

Ryan Dunk

Mitchell Friess

Tomoki Hiwatashi

Joseph Kang

Joonsoo Kim

Alexei Krasnozhon

Peter Liu

Jimmy Ma

Jordan Moeller

Maxim Naumov

Yaroslav Paniot

Camden Pulkinen

Eric Sjoberg

Dinh Tran

Vincent Zhou

Women

Starr Andrews

Mariah Bell

Karen Chen

Amber Glenn

Gracie Gold

Hanna Harrell

Finley Hawk

Rena Ikenishi

Gabriella Izzo

Pooja Kalyan

Alysa Liu (Defending champion)

Heidi Munger

Emilia Murdock

Audrey Shin

Bradie Tennell

Lindsay Thorngren

Violeta Ushakova

Pairs

Ashley Cain-Gribble / Timothy LeDuc

Jessica Calalang / Brian Johnson

Emily Chan / Spencer Howe

Evelyn Grace Hanns / Jim Garbutt

Alexa Knierim (Defending champion) / Brandon Frazier

Laiken Lockley / Keenan Prochnow

Audrey Lu / Misha Mitrofanov

Katie McBeath / Nathan Bartholomay

Olivia Serafini / Mervin Tran

Ice dance

Hilary Asher / Ryan O’Donnell

Molly Cesanek / Yehor Yehorov

Madison Chock / Evan Bates (Defending champions)

Caroline Green / Michael Parsons

Kaitlin Hawayek / Jean-Luc Baker

Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue

Lorraine McNamara / Anton Spiridonov

Cara Murphy / Joshua Levitt

Eva Pate / Logan Bye

Livvy Shilling / Alexander Petrov

Breelie Taylor / Tyler Vollmer

Results Updates

Women’s Short Program

1. Anna Shcherbakova (FSR) — 81.00

2. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 79.08

3. Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva (FSR) — 78.86

4. Karen Chen (USA) — 74.40

5. Yelim Kim (KOR) — 73.63

6. Kaori Sakamoto (JPN) — 70.38

7. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 69.87

8. Haein Lee (KOR) — 68.94

9. Madeline Schizas (CAN) — 68.77

10. Loena Hendrickx (BEL) — 67.28

12. Aleksandra Trusova (FSR) — 64.82

16. Satoko Miyahara (JPN) — 59.99

Pairs’ Short Program

1. Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitry Kozlovsky (FSR) — 80.16

2. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 77.62

3. Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov (FSR) — 75.79

4. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (FSR) — 71.46

5. Peng Cheng/Jin Yang (CHN) — 71.32

6. Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc (USA) — 64.94

7. Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier (USA) — 64.67

8. Riku Miura/Ryuichi Kihara (JPN) — 64.37

9. Miriam Ziegler/Severin Kiefer (AUT) — 64.01

10. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (CAN) — 63.45