On average, people will spend nearly $5,000 on setting up a home gym. Budgets range from $1,000 to $20,000 depending on the setup, equipment you purchase, and location of the gym.

Many people who exercise regularly like the convenience and cost saving nature of having a home gym. Of course, there’s always the debate about whether going a gym was a better plan. For most of us, these can be limiting and expensive.

Often you can’t work out the way you want to. Instead setting up a home gym, it’s not only cost effective, but it allows you to purchase the equipment you want and need. One of the most effective ways to do this is the source and purchase high quality second hand exercise equipment.

Once you have decided on location of your home gym and purchased the second hand exercise equipment. You can now schedule your exercise routine to suit yourself, you have access to this equipment whenever you want. You don’t have to worry about paying additional gym fees waiting for machines to become free or even traveling to it from the gym.

Obviously every home gym will be different depending on what type of exercise equipment you need and the amount of space allocated and location you decide to use. These factors can cause the costs associated with setting up a home gym to vary.

Tips for starting your home gym

If money is not a problem, tackling the construction of your home gym and stocking it with the equipment you want isn’t an issue. However, for most people you should start small.

Before you purchase any equipment, do your research and be honest with yourself about what you need and how often your users. If exercise is something you’ve been doing regularly, you know exactly the equipment; you use most often, and this should be the ones you purchase first. Start building your own gym slowly and add one piece of equipment at a time.

Set a strict budget

Even if money is not a problem, people spend tens of thousands of dollars unnecessarily on new gym equipment every single year. One of two things happens: they either buy lots of cheap equipment that doesn’t function as it’s meant to break quickly, and they inevitably end up replacing it. Are they have spent money on lots of equipment that they’re never going to use to begin with?

At the start, stick to your budget, pay attention to purchasing high quality second hand exercise equipment and purchase single items at a time focusing on quality instead of quantity. Purchasing equipment that is too focused is cheap instead of buying a single quantity machine that offers you a more full-body workout is one of the single biggest problems people make when building their own gym. The location of your gym is also a factor for cost.

Deciding where to set up your home gym

#1 Your basement

If you’re lucky enough to have a basement, it’s one of the best locations to place a home gym. It’s cost effective as it’s out of the way and it already has a concrete flooring which is unlikely to be damaged by dropped gym equipment. However, you may have to install better flooring that could cost any of the $2,000 and a dehumidifier and additional lighting might be needed, this could cost another $1,000.

#2 Attic conversion

Xbox people live olympics for the home gym is the attic space. If you attend to install heavy exercise equipment, it’s important to remember that the subfloor of your attic may not be strong enough to support us, so you may have to spend $3,000 to $5,000 ensuring that you have good access and supporting the floor.

#3 A spare bedroom

A spare bedroom is also another option for a home gym costs may be lower. When compared to the basement, that is not a conversion costing as little as $1500 to get the room ready.

#4 The garage gym

One of the most popular options for home gyms is the garage conversion. There’s usually a little work involved outside of maybe securing the door to keep your equipment safe and installing fans are air conditioners to ensure adequate air circulation. $500 dollars could see your garage ready to accept your second hand exercise equipment.

