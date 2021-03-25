Who are the Top Five Most Valuable NFL Signatures?

Sports memorabilia remains a hot market these days with fans playing top dollar for items signed by their favorite stars. Autographed jerseys for example, are a fine way to show the strength of your fandom and they make for great conversation pieces when you hang them on the wall of your home or office.

But who are the most expensive and in demand signatures for football fans? The answer may surprise many observers.

Here is a look at the top five most valuable autographed jerseys for current and former NFL players according to analysis by American Gambler.

5. Reggie White, Green Bay Packers, $20,684.54

Reggie White was one of the best defensive linemen ever to play the game and he changed the NFL forever when he sued the league to create what is now modern free agency in 1993.

White signed in Green Bay in 1993 and helped revitalize the NFL’s smallest market team. By 1996, the Packers won their first Super Bowl in 29 years and White led the way with three sacks in Super Bowl XXXI.

“The Minister of Defense” was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Unfortunately, White died tragically in 2004 at the age of 43. That makes his signature rare and in higher demand. A framed Packers jersey signed by White is not easy to find and features a player who changed the game both on and off the field.

4. Junior Seau, Los Angeles Chargers, $26,689.15

Former Chargers linebacker Junior Seau was one of the most talented and colorful NFL players of the 1990s and 2000s. He spent 13 seasons with the Chargers before finishing his career with the Dolphins and Patriots and his passion for the game was legendary.

The former USC star was selected to 12 Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time team.

In addition to his outstanding play on the field, Seau was actively involved in the community and regularly gave his time and money to local charities. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Unfortunately, Seau took his own life in 2012. His unfortunately passing makes his signature rare and more valuable. His outgoing personality, outstanding play and community involvement make his autographed jersey among the most popular in the NFL.

3. Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins, $26,718.99

Few players have played quarterback with as much flair as former Dolphins star Dan Marino. The University of Pittsburgh product was passed over by 26 teams in the 1983 NFL Draft before the Dolphins grabbed him near the end of the first round.

Marino became one of those rare rookie quarterbacks who starts in his first year and has an immediate impact on the game. In 1984, Marino had one of the greatest passing seasons in NFL history when he threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns. Both marks led the league by a wide margin.

Marino retired as the NFL’s all-time leading touchdown pass leader with 420. He was dynamic, stylish and had one of the strongest arms in NFL history.

Marino was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005, his first year of eligibility. He remains one of the greatest quarterbacks every to play the game.

2. Tom Brady, New England Patriots, $36,030.69

Tom Brady’s resume speaks for itself. Brady has won seven Super Bowls in his career, more than any team in NFL history and he’s not done yet.

The former University of Michigan star was an afterthought in the 2000 NFL Draft but despite his lack of size and average arm strength, Brady worked hard to become the winningest quarterback in NFL history.

Brady has been named league MVP three times and earned Pro Bowl honors 14 times. He defines “winner” more than any player in NFL history and his jersey makes a statement when you hang it in your home or office.

1. Joe Namath, New York Jets, $61,386.08

Joe Namath was a generational talent who won the game that changed pro football forever.

Namath had a strong arm and a style that spoke to a generation in the 1960s and 70s. Namath’s long hair, playboy ways and brash style made him a symbol for the youth movement and his ability on the football field made him a Hall of Famer.

“Broadway Joe” guaranteed a win for the New York Jets before Super Bowl III and then delivered on that promise as the Jets upset the heavily favored Baltimore Colts 16-7.

Namath recalls an era that defines the youth of millions of Americans and he changed the game forever with his play on the field and his personality off it. As a result, he has the most valuable signed jersey of any past or present NFL star.