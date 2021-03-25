Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday March 26

1:30am: Shuriken Fight Series 9 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

8:55am: UFC 260 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

11:00am: 2021 Last Chance US Olympic Trials Qualifier (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: UFC 260 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Press Conference (FREE Fite.tv)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

7:00pm: JABS with Mannix & Mora (DAZN)

8:00pm: Playback: Margarito vs. Mosley w/Robert Garcia (DAZN)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championships 68 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Who’s Number One: Ryan vs. Rocha (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 103 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)

10:00pm: Ace Boxing Group: Day Show ($26.00 Epicentre.tv)

11:00pm: La Capital del Box 5 ($6.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday March 27

4:00am: Path to Hex 12 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

4:00am: Hardcore Promotions: Thailand vs. Australia ($14.99 Fite.tv)

5:00am: Krush 123 (Abema)

11:00am: Mix Fight 46 ($9.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

11:00am: 2021 Last Chance US Olympic Trials Qualifier (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 PIAA Team Wrestling State Championships (FloWrestling)

11:30am: 2021 Ultimate Freestyle (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Makowski Fighting Championship (FightBoxHD)

1:00pm: David Soria vs. Jose Gregorio Suero/Ander Amatriain vs. Saul Luna ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte/James Metcalf vs. Ted Cheeseman (DAZN)

2:00pm: Triton Fights 18 ($24.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Bare Knuckle Boxing Lockdown 2 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 168 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: XFC YoungGuns 1: Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

6:15pm: UFC 260 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC 260 Prelims (ESPN)

8:30pm: XFC YoungGuns 1 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC 260 ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday March 28

12:00am: K-1 K’Festa 2021: Night Two (Abema)

1:00am: UFC 260 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 260 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: 2021 USMC Girls Folkstyle National Championships (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 21 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man taking time off from being befuddled by the glowing orb in the sky watches a somewhat lacking weekend in fights.

1. UFC 260: Alex Volkanovsky’s COVID diagnosis really did a number on the depth of this card.

2. Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte/James Metcalf vs. Ted Cheeseman: One of the most stunning boxing finishes of the last couple years gets a replay.

3. Submission Underground 21: Mason Fowler defends his Absolute championship once again, Amanda Loewen defends her title against Roxanne Modafferi, and TAG TEAM JIU-JITSU BABY!

4. K-1 K’Festa 2021: Night Two: Takeru in action on K-1’s second card in as many weeks. I could get used to weekly K-1.

5. Titan Fighting Championships 68: The heavyweight and flyweight titles are on the line.

6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 103: No title fights, but a decent card from ol’ reliable.

7. Bare Knuckle Boxing Lockdown 2: It’s not BKFC, but if your bare-knuckle thirst knows no quenching, this card from across the pond will do.

8. Krush 123: Kinda wish K-1’s junior varsity promotion wasn’t running the same weekend so we’d get a little more consistency in our kickboxing schedule, but alas.

9. Playback: Margarito vs. Mosley w/Robert Garcia: Want to hate-watch Margarito with his Plaster of Paris gloves?

10. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Press Conference: Someone’s going to say something problematic!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Heavyweight Bout: Kosuke Jitsutaka vs. Kyotaro (18-5) [K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 2]

4. Lightweight Bout: Yuma Saikyo (6-3) vs. Yuto Shinohara (13-5) [K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 2]

3. Welterweight Bout: Masaaki Noiri (42-10) vs. Phlaychumphon Sor. Srisomphong [K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 2]

2. K-1 Cruiserweight Championship: K-Jee (c) (20-10) vs. Sina Karimian (10-2) [K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 2]

1. K-1 Super Featherweight Championship: Takeru (c) (41-2) vs. Leona Pettas (28-5-1) [K-1 K’Festa 4: Day 2]

BOXING

5. WBO Global Welterweight Championship: Chris Kongo (c) (12-0) vs. Michael McKinson (19-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Vacant WBC International Featherweight Championship: Louie Lynn (8-0) vs. Sebastian Perez (12-1-1) [Queensberry Promotions on BT Sport]

3. Vacant Commonwealth/BBBofC British Super Middleweight Championships: Lennox Clarke (19-1-1) vs. Willy Hutchinson (13-0) [Queensberry Promotions on BT Sport]

2. Vacant BBBofC British Junior Middleweight Championship: James Metcalf (21-0) vs. Ted Cheeseman (16-2-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. Interim WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Povetkin (c) (36-2-1) vs. Dillian Whyte (27-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (19-6-1) vs. Vicente Luque (19-7-1) [UFC 260]

4. Titan Fighting Championship Flyweight Championship: Wascar Cruz (c) (11-6) vs. Victor Dias (8-2) [Titan Fighting Championship 68]

3. Vacant Titan Fighting Championship Heavyweight Championship: Kyle Noblitt (11-2) vs. Shaun Asher (13-3-1) [Titan Fighting Championship 68]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (12-1) vs. Thomas Almeida (22-4) [UFC 260]

1. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (c) (20-3) vs. Francis Ngannou (15-3) [UFC 260]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Female Black Belt Superfight: Kendall Reusing vs. Nathiely De Jesus [Fight To Win 169]

4. Jiu Jitsu Tag Team Bout: John Simon/Ricky Simon vs. Mike Currier/Willie Audifre [Submission Underground 21]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Gordon Ryan vs. Vagner Rocha [WNO: Ryan vs. Rocha]

2. Submission Underground Women’s Championship: Amanda Loewen (c) vs. Roxanne Modafferi [Submission Underground 21]

1. Submission Underground Absolute Championship: Mason Fowler (c) vs. Richie Martinez [Submission Underground 21]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: I lost a bunch of money on Dillian Whyte in his previous tussle with Povetkin, who’s ready to do it again?!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: James Metcalf vs. Ted Cheeseman

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gonnapar Weerasakreck over Daiki Nagumo

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 260

Upset of the Week: Thomas Almeida over Sean O’Malley

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic