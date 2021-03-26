Combat

Fight of the Day: Davit Chakvetadze vs. Zhan Beleniuk

Fight of the Day: Davit Chakvetadze vs. Zhan Beleniuk

March 26, 2021

By |

 

Date: August 15, 2016
Card: 2016 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 85kg Olympic Gold Medal
Venue: Carioca Arena 2
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

 

