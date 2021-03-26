Is Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Pele as Football Scorers?

Back this week, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that in terms of football scores, he had beaten Pele. In his recent match, he made a hat-trick of goals that gave his team a fantastic win in the game. And with those three goals, his total football goal score reaches 770, which seems to be enough to outrank other footballers in the world. Many believe that Ronaldo has already achieved the highest goals in January (2021). On one of the social platforms, Ronaldo wrote, “The World has changed since then, and football has changed as well, but this doesn’t mean that we can just erase history according to our interests.”

With this, his fans on social media started celebrating the occasion of beating the best football scorers and becoming the number one football scorer in the world. The reality is there is no such official scorers table that can give you the exact ranking. Interestingly, on FIFA’s official website, the Hungarian Josef Bican is showcased with a total of 805 goals. Another football player Romario claimed to have earned 1,000 goals in his career; however, the newspaper says only 772.

The tally says that Ronaldo has already surpassed Pele, and soon, he will do the same with Bican as well. This achievement has offered huge recognition to Ronaldo across the globe. On this achievement, Pele wrote, “Congratulations on breaking my record; my only regret is not being able to give you a hug today.”

The total count also shows how much Ronaldo has contributed at Juventus that took him to the top of the Serie A scoreboard.

Back in January 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo showed excellent performance on the football ground and achieved his career milestone. His victory against Napoli with a 2-0 score took him to 760th goals that took him atop.

Canceling the statements, Ronaldo has surpassed the Brazil legend Pele who has a total of 757 goals in his count. Pele is marked as the all-time best goal scorer in the world.

People can’t question the football score of Ronaldo as they are official. The Portuguese player had his first five goals of his profession for Sporting CP. Later he scored 118 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 85 for Juventus, and 102 at the international level, giving him 760 in totals.

With the lack of records from a specific time in the past, it’s tough to find the accurate goal count and make the tally for top football scorer. Undoubtedly, with such a score where no actual fact and goals tally are available, it’s uncertain about evaluating who’s the best. But, this doesn’t mean Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t surpassed Pele. Some believe this, and some don’t; the game is made on the football ground encourages countless fans across the globe.

In coming matches, the top football score battle will continue as the top two are competing with a marginal gap.

So, what do you think about this outstanding achievement of Cristiano Ronaldo?